The Gralloch but not as you know it - new sportive event added to the roster

(Image credit: Red On Sports / Roo Fowler)
The Gralloch, one of the UK's premier gravel events, has added a new string to its bow for 2025 in the form of the Gralloch Sportive.

Held on Sunday May 18, the day after the headline UCI Gravel World Series race event, the Gralloch Sportive will be held over the same premium forestry tracks of the Galway Forest in south-west Scotland. However, unlike the UCI event it will be non-competitive and will offer, says organiser Red On Sports, "a chance to explore the scenic Scottish landscape at a more relaxed pace".

