The Gralloch but not as you know it - new sportive event added to the roster

The Gralloch, one of the UK's premier gravel events, has added a new string to its bow for 2025 in the form of the Gralloch Sportive.

Held on Sunday May 18, the day after the headline UCI Gravel World Series race event, the Gralloch Sportive will be held over the same premium forestry tracks of the Galway Forest in south-west Scotland. However, unlike the UCI event it will be non-competitive and will offer, says organiser Red On Sports, "a chance to explore the scenic Scottish landscape at a more relaxed pace".

However, that isn't to say the sportive will be a walk in the park. The longest of the two distance options is called 'The Stag', which is 111km with a hefty 1,750m of climb. It follows precisely the wheelmarks of the UCI event the previous day, and is "perfect for those looking for an epic day out," say organisers.

The shorter option is called 'The Fawn', which will put 53km under the wheels with a far more palatable 800m of climbing.

Red On Sports says it is "a shorter, yet just as rewarding route. Diving deep into the Galloway wilderness this route is perfect for a gravel adventure".

As you'd expect, the route is fully signed with feeds and mechanical support, and there are medals for all finishers. Entrants can also enjoy the weekend's festival activities, including live music, guest speakers, a food and drink zone and shakeout rides.

Entry for all the events is now open on the Gralloch website, with the Stag sportive costing £76 to enter, and the Fawn £56, both of which are 'early bird' prices and presumably set to rise. The UCI race entry is £82.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inaugurated in 2023, the Gralloch is already well entrenched as one of the UK's top gravel events, with winners of the UCI race including Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and Matt Holmes in the men's event and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) and Geerike Schreurs (Netherlands) in the women's.

The UCI event, held the day before the sportives on Saturday 17 May, is part of the Gravel World Series, with the top 25% of finishers in each category qualifying to take part in the Gravel World Championship at the end of the year.