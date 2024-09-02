WATCH: Alison Jackson celebrates being first over the line at British Gravel Champs as Connor Swift and Annabel Fisher claim titles

The 2023 Paris-Roubaix winner marks the occasion with a trademark dance

Alison Jackson celebrates winning the British Gravel Championship 2024
(Image credit: RedOn Sports / Joe Cotterill)
By
published
in News

It seems the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix can transfer to the forest tracks of Galloway in Scotland rather well, as Alison Jackson (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) demonstrated at the weekend when she won the elite women's British Gravel Championship race.

If she won in style, she did not disappoint when it came to celebrating either, offering up one of her renowned dances to mark the occasion.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

