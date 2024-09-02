WATCH: Alison Jackson celebrates being first over the line at British Gravel Champs as Connor Swift and Annabel Fisher claim titles
The 2023 Paris-Roubaix winner marks the occasion with a trademark dance
It seems the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix can transfer to the forest tracks of Galloway in Scotland rather well, as Alison Jackson (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) demonstrated at the weekend when she won the elite women's British Gravel Championship race.
If she won in style, she did not disappoint when it came to celebrating either, offering up one of her renowned dances to mark the occasion.
The Canadian rider broke away with Briton Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley Factory) on the climb to Loch Grannoch, staying away down the final descent and into the finish, where Jackson outsprinted Fisher for the win. Amelia Mitchell (Das-Hutchinson-Brother) pipped Katie Scott (Spectra Racing) for third place, 1:44 back on the winning pair.
While Jackson may have crossed the line first, Fisher claimed the title – and the red, white and blue bands – as first Brit to finish.
For Jackson, who won Paris-Roubaix last year, it was only her second gravel race, and her first in the UK.
It wasn't her first Scottish race though – she rode the Tour of Scotland in 2019, at which she won a stage and was second overall. That race was hit by some appalling weather, which certainly wasn't a problem at Saturday's gravel races, which were run off in belting sunshine.
The men's event was won by Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), who dropped breakaway partner Cameron Mason (Cyclocross Reds) on the Loch Grannoch climb to go solo in the final kilometres and cross the line alone.
It was a welcome one-place improvement from last year's race for the Yorkshire rider, who was outsprinted by up and coming Joe Blackmore for the title in the Kings Forest, Suffolk.
The podium was a family affair, with Swift's cousin (and Ineos Grenadiers team-mate) Ben Swift finishing third after being outsprinted by Toby Perry (Classified Ridley Factory) for second place, 2:53 back.
The event, organised by RedOn, was held as part of the three-day Raiders Gravel event, based on the town of Gatehouse of Fleet in south-west Scotland. It is the first time since its inauguration in 2021 that it has not been held in the King's Forest, Suffolk.
RedOn was forced to change the venue due to a rise in forestry fees.
The Galloway Forest boasts some of Britain's best and most extensive gravel tracks. It's also home to another RedOn event, the Gralloch, and is also a UNESCO Biosphere and a Dark Sky Park.
