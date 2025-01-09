'This changes everything': massive prize pot for brand new seven-stage gravel race

Cape Epic founder hopes to 'celebrate the best and inspire a new generation' with Gravel Burn

Bunch of riders in Unbound 2021
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

This year's inaugural Gravel Burn stage race is not only the biggest event of its kind on the calendar, it also boasts a mammoth $150,000 (£121,400) prize purse that puts it on the map before a pedal has been turned.

It is, in fact, the biggest single-race gravel purse that has ever been offered.

