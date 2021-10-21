This is your chance to ride the Giro d’Italia with Chris Froome on BKool training app

While getting the chance to ride on the road with Chris Froome is a dream of many cycling fans, you have the chance to experience the next best thing thanks to the indoor cycling revolution.

Indoor training platform BKool and the Giro d’Italia have teamed up to bring you a new virtual event, recreating stages of the Italian Grand Tour.

On Thursday evening (October 21), you can ride the Giro route alongside multiple Grand Tour winner Chris Froome, who will be participating from 6pm CEST (5pm BST) on the Torino time trial stage.

From October 15 to January 2, BKool users can ride the Giro d’Italia Virtual hosted by BKool.

Claiming to be the most realistic indoor cycling simulator, BKool is a unique training app that lets you ride some of the most famous cycling routes from your smart trainer.

BKool uses real world video footage of cycling routes, with a virtual avatar placed over the top to give you an immersive experience.

Froome, who rides for Israel Start-Up Nation, is the most successful Grand Tour rider of his generation, with wins in all three Grand Tours, including four editions of the Tour de France, and the 2018 Giro d’Italia.

After his horrific crash during the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, Froome has been fighting his way back to fitness as he still dreams of winning a fifth yellow jersey.

This year Froome made his return to the Tour de France having been absent since the 2018 edition, where he helped Geraint Thomas to overall victory while riding for Team Sky (now Ineos Grenadiers).

While the 36-year-old wasn’t able to compete at the sharp end in this year’s race, Froome made it through the Tour despite a number of crashes, eventually finishing 133rd in the general classification, four hours behind the winner.