This is your chance to ride the Giro d’Italia with Chris Froome on BKool training app
Test your legs against former Giro winner Chris Froome
While getting the chance to ride on the road with Chris Froome is a dream of many cycling fans, you have the chance to experience the next best thing thanks to the indoor cycling revolution.
Indoor training platform BKool and the Giro d’Italia have teamed up to bring you a new virtual event, recreating stages of the Italian Grand Tour.
On Thursday evening (October 21), you can ride the Giro route alongside multiple Grand Tour winner Chris Froome, who will be participating from 6pm CEST (5pm BST) on the Torino time trial stage.
From October 15 to January 2, BKool users can ride the Giro d’Italia Virtual hosted by BKool.
Sign up to the Giro d'Italia Virtual here.
Claiming to be the most realistic indoor cycling simulator, BKool is a unique training app that lets you ride some of the most famous cycling routes from your smart trainer.
BKool uses real world video footage of cycling routes, with a virtual avatar placed over the top to give you an immersive experience.
Froome, who rides for Israel Start-Up Nation, is the most successful Grand Tour rider of his generation, with wins in all three Grand Tours, including four editions of the Tour de France, and the 2018 Giro d’Italia.
After his horrific crash during the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, Froome has been fighting his way back to fitness as he still dreams of winning a fifth yellow jersey.
This year Froome made his return to the Tour de France having been absent since the 2018 edition, where he helped Geraint Thomas to overall victory while riding for Team Sky (now Ineos Grenadiers).
>>> How Tadej Pogačar won Tour de France switching between disc and rim brakes: 'It's all about the weight'
While the 36-year-old wasn’t able to compete at the sharp end in this year’s race, Froome made it through the Tour despite a number of crashes, eventually finishing 133rd in the general classification, four hours behind the winner.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Longtermers: Rich Windsor's Meteor Works Aesir tourer
Our longtermers series continues. This month, digital editor Rich Windsor discusses his choices when he put together his dream touring bike
By Richard Windsor •
-
Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k from Rutland Cycling shop
Police caught the gang of thieves who had stolen 23 bikes from the chain store in Grafham Water
By Ryan Dabbs •