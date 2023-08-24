'This year has been tough for everyone': organiser says 2023 Tour of Britain 'very unlikely' to get title sponsor
Race will go ahead next weekend without naming partner
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The organiser of the Tour of Britain has said it is now “very unlikely” the race will find a title sponsor for the 2023 edition.
The eight-stage event, which begins on September 3, has already had most of the branding printed, with plans in place to go ahead without a main sponsor.
Still, speaking to Cycling Weekly, Peter Hodges of organiser SweetSpot explained he has "not given up hope" of finding last-minute commercial partners.
"There’s not a point where you go, ‘It’s not possible [we’ll find a sponsor]’," he said. "But realistically there comes a cut off where things get printed and so forth. We have to produce event branding, you know, the gantry, the podium artwork, the podium backdrop. Earlier in the year, you’re producing posters and leaflets, so I suppose there’s a diminishing timeframe of what can be printed."
This week, the race organiser announced two new partnerships for this year’s edition, with English sparkling winemakers Nyetimber and luxury bike manufacturer Pinarello both penning deals.
The Tour of Britain, however, has been unable to find a main naming sponsor after AJ Bell withdrew its support following last year’s event. The race is also without a sponsor for its leader’s jersey.
"This year has been tough for everyone in terms of cycling in the UK," Hodges said. "I don’t think anyone, particularly from a commercial point of view, is having a super successful year."
Outside of racing, several large UK distributors have suffered - the likes of Moore Large and 2Pure entering administration, with Brexit, a weak pound, surplus stock from the pandemic and the pressures of inflation all considered factors in their demise.
"You’re coming off the back of Covid uncertainty, and then obviously we had the double whammy of the Queen’s death last year, which then posed another challenge," Hodges commented.
The organiser chose to call off the final three stages of last year’s race following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as a mark of respect.
In March this year, Sweetspot had to cancel the Women’s Tour, citing increased running costs, a reduced level of support and challenges in finding a vehicle partner. The organiser had tried to save the race with a crowdfunding campaign, but collected just £18,000 of its £100,000 target.
Conversations between the Tour of Britain and potential sponsors are still ongoing, but are focused mainly "around 2024, 2025 onwards," Hodges said.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Lōgōs Atara 650b gravel wheelset review: lightweight, bombproof and reasonably priced — what’s not to like?
With the Atara, Lōgōs puts customers first with serviceable, robust components in a competitively lightweight and affordable package
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
3 things we’re excited to see at the most talked-about bike show of the year
Celebrating the art of bicycle making, MADE is an all-new handmade bike show making its debut in Portland, Oregon, this week. Here's what we're hoping to see.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Tour of Britain unveils gruelling mountaintop finale for 2023 race
Race organiser still searching for a title sponsor ahead of September départ
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Cancellation of Tour of Britain stage could mean £350k loss for Isle of Wight Council
Cancellation due to the death of Her Majesty the Queen has left a hole in the local authority's finances
By Jack Elton-Walters Published
-
Tour of Britain to start in Manchester in 2023
The race will run from 3-10 September, finishing in Wales.
By Tom Davidson Published
-
British team Saint Piran and Lapierre call in lawyers over £100,000 dispute
Saint Piran have instructed lawyers to recover its claimed large costs involved after sponsorship breakdown
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Tour of Britain 2022: Details of all eight stages revealed
This year's race will take the peloton from Scotland, through the heart of England, before finishing on the Isle of Wight
By Ryan Dabbs Last updated
-
Tour of Britain and Women's Tour generated £34 million in 2021, research reveals
1.3 million spectators also watched 14 days of racing across the two events
By Ryan Dabbs Published
-
Tour of Britain's TV audience grew by a third, global viewers top 16 million, in 'thrilling' 2021 comeback
More than two and a half million people tuned in to watch the star-studded race making its return following Covid disruption
By Tim Bonville-Ginn Published
-
'There’s nothing wrong with a bit of help': E-biking up the Great Orme on a father-son Tour of Britain
A product review of the Kinesis LYFE e-bike? A British cycling odyssey? Or perhaps just a complete and utter boondoggle?
By Jonny Long Published