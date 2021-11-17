Tour Colombia 2022 has been cancelled due to financial issues, according to reports

Tour Colombia has apparently been cancelled for the second year in a row, this time due to financial troubles, with the race finally set to return in 2023.

Earlier this year, the 2021 race was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic after the first three editions of the race saw several big names from around the world attending and strong support from the Colombian government.

The Federación Colombiana de Ciclismo (FCC) met on Tuesday, November 16 to decide whether the race would take place, coming to the conclusion that it would not be possible due to the lack of financial backing with huge investments needed just to make the fans safe from Covid-19.

Colombian cycling magazine, Revista Mundo Ciclístico, reported that it is a blow to the international cycling scene as the race had slotted itself nicely in the early part of the season alongside the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina.

Over the past three editions, the podium has been dominated by riders from the home nation, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) being crowned the first winner in 2018 followed by Miguel Ángel López (Astana) a year later and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking the win in 2020.

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-Nippo) is the only rider outside of Colombia to ever get a podium spot as the Ecuadorian held onto his third place behind then team-mates Higuita and Dani Martínez after they won the team time trial on the opening day.

All three previous winners were pencilled in to be riding the race in 2022 but now will have to look elsewhere for their opening races as they build towards bigger goals later in the season.

Tour Colombia 2022 was set to take place between February 8 and 13 with the organisation now putting all its focus towards having a race in 2023.

The FCC and Tour of Colombia have not yet announced the cancellation on their websites or social media, but it is expected to in due course.