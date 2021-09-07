Tour of Britain rider fined £700 after mayor produced picture of him urinating in public
Alexander Richardson from Alpecin-Fenix was sanctioned after the picture appeared on social media
A Tour of Britain rider has been fined more than £700 after the mayor of St Ives produced a picture of him urinating in public.
Alpecin-Fenix rider Alexander Richardson was handed a fine by the race commissaires, after a picture of him urinating in public emerged on social media after the opening day of the British stage race.
British pro Richardson, who previously raced for the Canyon-DHB Continental squad, has been fined 1,000 Swiss Francs (around £790) and was docked 50 points from the UCI ranking for “improper conduct.”
A communique released by the race organisers said: “A complaint was received from the Mayor of St Ives, who produced a picture of the rider Alexander Richardson urinating in public, which subsequently found its way onto several social media channels.
“This is unacceptable behaviour.”
Stage one of the 2021 Tour of Britain started in Penzance, Cornwall and swept around the coastline to travel through the picturesque town of St Ives, before heading up the country to finish in Bodmin.
Richardson is riding his second season at ProTeam level with Alpecin and has raced plenty of one-day events with the Belgian squad
But it’s not the first time Richardson has been in trouble with the commissaires this season.
In April, the 31-year-old became the second person to be disqualified from a race for an illegal riding position after the UCI banned the forearms time trial position.
Richardson was caught on camera at the Tour of Turkey using his forearms on the handlebars to support his weight, while gripping his brake levers with his little fingers.
On April 1, the UCI introduced strict punishments for anyone riding in a number of unconventional riding positions, including the ‘supertuck’ and forearms on the bars, on safety grounds.
>>> 'In my own country, I'm not part of the team': Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet not selected for home World Championships
Richardson was only the second person to have been disqualified from a race for the offence, after Jumbo-Visma’s Gijs Leemreize was kicked out of Brabantse Pijl just a few hours later.
While Richardson was filmed riding in an illegal position before Leemreize’s offence, the Dutchman was kicked out of Brabantse Pijl immediately, while Richardson was not disqualified from the Tour of Turkey until after he had finished the stage.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Remco Evenepoel says 'everyone will ride for Wout van Aert' at World Championships in Flanders
The 21-year-old looks to be close to top fitness yet again after battling back from injury
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'In my own country, I'm not part of the team': Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet not selected for home World Championships
There were a few surprise names left off the list for the Flanders 2021 Worlds
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Robin Carpenter takes shock solo victory from breakaway on stage two of Tour of Britain 2021
The American was the strongest of a five-man break who were given a huge advantage by the peloton
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert unsure of targeting Tour of Britain GC after opening stage win
‘It gives me morale to start like that,’ said the Belgian as he prepare for World Championships
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Crashes and missed opportunities but all smiles - Saint Piran at the Tour of Britain's Cornish start
The continental team celebrated riding Britain's premier race on home roads, despite luck not going their way
By Vern Pitt •
-
Wout van Aert wins stage one of Tour of Britain 2021
The Belgian wins his ninth race of the season
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Julian Alaphilippe confirmed to ride Tour of Britain 2021
The world champion returns for the first time since he won the race in 2018
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert to ride the Tour of Britain 2021
The Belgian won a mountain stage, time trial and the final sprint at this year's Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •