Track rider told he was ineligible to compete at World Championships hours before flight

The Kiwi discovered he was unable to ride due to a technicality

A Kiwi track rider was frustrated to learn he would not be eligible to compete in the World Championships, hours before he was due to leave for Poland.

Dylan Kennett was set to fly to Pruszków ahead of the Worlds, held from February 27 to March 3, when he was told he could not race.

The 24-year-old is unable to ride the Worlds as he had not raced any World Cup events this season.

Kennett said on Facebook: “Frustrating to get the bad news this morning (one hour before I was going to leave to go to the airport to fly to Poland) that I am not eligible to race the 2019 UCI Track Cycling World Championships due to not competing at any World Cups this season.

“I’ve been pushing through a very painful knee injury I’ve had since November to gain selection so makes it more harsh missing out like this.”

Kennett added: “This is my first World Champs I’ve not ridden since being in the men’s team pursuit squad from 2014 onward.”

He added he thought that the rule was a new introduction, but it has been in the UCI regulations for a number of years.

Governing body Cycling New Zealand applied to the UCI for dispensation for Kennett to ride, but the appeal was rejected.

Cycling New Zealand acting chief executive Jacques Landry told the New Zealand Herald newspaper, Cycling New Zealand said: “We’ve done all we can to get Dylan included by the UCI has turned down the exemption request and their decision is final.

“Even through Dylan has been apprised of his status from the onset, as well as our measures to make him eligible for competition, it is still disheartening when a rider cannot be part of our squad.”

Kennet was part of the World Championship-winning team pursuit squad in 2015.