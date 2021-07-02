Trek-Segafredo win the opening team time trial at Giro Donne 2021 for the second year running
Ruth Winder will wear the maglia rosa in stage two after leading the winning squad across the line
By Owen Rogers
Former US road champion Ruth Winder has taken the overall lead of the re-branded Giro Donne after her Trek-Segafredo team won the opening stage team time trial in Cuneo on Friday.
The American squad won the opening stage time trial of the Giro Rosa last year and repeated the feat despite having issues with uneven pacing. Only when Lizzie Deignan signalled to her rest of the team was the issue solved.
They were in charge of the race throughout, clocking the fastest time at the intermediate time check. SDWorx were just behind them at that check, and it stayed that way, the Dutch team finishing the race just over eight seconds in arrears.
In third place, 39 seconds down, Alé-BTC Ljubljana were the surprise package, benefitting form the addition of Swiss powerhouse Marlen Reusser, who joined after finishing second at the world time trial championship last year.
BikeExchange and FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope are the biggest losers, Amanda Spratt’s Australian team losing 1-32. The French outfit is led by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig who was fourth last year on the back of a similar performance in the team time trial, and the Dane would have been hoping for a better time this year.
Though the gaps are bigger, the top two is a repeat of last year’s result setting up a battle in the mountains which is set to begin on stage two.
Saturday’s second stage remains in the north west, the peloton taking on 2,000m of climbing over the 100km course, finishing at the ski resort of Prato Nevoso, 1607m above sea level. The final 18km ascend 1,133m at an average of 6 per cent, with a maximum of 13 per cent, ensuring the general classification will begin to take shape early in the race.
How it happened
Under new organisers, though with many of the same staff running actual the racing, the longest stage race on the women’s calendar has been rebranded to its original name, the Giro d’Italia Donne.
As it has done since 2017 the race began with a team time trial, this time in Italian north-west, in the foothills of the Alps, between the Piemontese towns of Fossano and Cuneo.
The mainly straight route dragged uphill for most of its 26.7km, with a few roundabouts and a coupe of steeper digs coming towards the finish in the centre of Cuneo, which as hosted stages of the men’s Giro and even the Tour de France, as well the Giro Donne in 2008.
The first of the 24 teams down the ramp was Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria, including Noemi Eremita, at 18 years 307 days, the youngest woman in the race. The Italian squad clocked 36-29, a time which some other more established teams were unable to match.
However, when BePink clocked 35-51 they set off a series of fastest times which culminated with Ceratizit-WNT setting a time of 34-59. The German squad are a strong outfit, with former world time trial champion Lisa Brennauer among their number, but it was Alé-BTC Ljubljana who set the standard, clocking 34-20.
Winner of last year’s opening time trial, Trek-Segafredo suffered when Lizzie Deignan suffered a mechanical, the team losing one of its real engines. However, even without her they took 39 seconds out of the Italian squad, stopping the clock in 33.41, with only Movistar and SDWorx left on the road.
>>> Why does Cav’s chain keep coming off after sprints?
Movistar were without their star turn Annemiek van Vleuten, the Dutch woman missing the race to concentrate on Olympic preparations, and were unable to challenge.
Giro d’Italia Donne, stage one: Fossano - Cuneo (26.7km, team time trial)
1. Trek-Segafredo (USA) 33-40
2. SDWorx (Ned) at 08 sec
3. Alé-BTC Ljubljana at 40 sec
4. Canyon-SRAM (Ger) at 45 sec
5. Movistar (Esp) at 55 sec
6. Jumbo-Visma (Ned) at 1-15
7. Ceratizit-WNT (Ger) at 1-18
8. Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank at 1-19
9. DSM at 1-23
10. BikeExchange at 1-32
General classification after stage one
1. Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo in 33-40
2. Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo all at same time
5. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SDWorx at 8 sec
6. Demi Vollering (Ned) SDWorx
7. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SDWorx
8. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZ) SDWorx
9. Elena Cecchini (Ita) SDworx all at same time
10. Mavi Garcia (Esp) Alé-BTC Ljubljana at 40 sec
-
-
Tour de France standings: The latest results from the French Grand Tour
Who are the winners and losers in the early battles for the yellow, green, white and polka-dot jerseys at the 2021 race around France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Assos Skharab sunglasses review
The Swiss brand's new Italian-made shades are designed to take on the big eyewear brands with their racy looks and lower price
By Simon Smythe •
-
Lizzie Deignan back to winning ways as Brit wins GC at the Tour de Suisse Women
Marta Bastianelli took the final stage from a nine woman breakaway
By Owen Rogers •
-
Tour de France Femmes included in the 2022 Women’s WorldTour
There’ll be more top level women’s racing in the UK with the Women’s Tour and an expanded Ride London
By Owen Rogers •
-
Giulio Ciccone pulls out of Giro d'Italia 2021
The Italian was sitting sixth in GC before crashing on a descent during stage 17
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
George Bennett explains tactics from finale of Giro d'Italia stage 12
The New Zealand national champion is hunting for stages after falling out of GC contention
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Trek-Segafredo on the attack and a dispute between Bennett and Brambilla - don't miss this action
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Jasper Stuyven: There were a lot of fast guys on the Poggio, so I knew I had to go all or nothing
Jasper Stuyven says he knew he had to go “all or nothing” to beat an elite group in the final of Milan San-Remo 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Astana-Premier Tech sports director wants Vincenzo Nibali to finish his career with the team
The general manager of Astana-Premier Tech has said that he wants Vincenzo Nibali to return to his team for the last season of his career.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Bauke Mollema solos to stunning victory in Trofeo Laigueglia 2021
Bauke Mollema soloed to a stunning victory in Italian one-day race Trofeo Laigueglia.
By Alex Ballinger •