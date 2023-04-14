Tweets of the week: Alison Jackson's joy, sock thief strikes at Itzulia, and Pogačar reveals UAE's secret
Paris-Roubaix always brings the best content out of teams, and this year was no disappointment
Paris-Roubaix is the biggest one-day race of the year, something you could just measure in the amount of social media content coming out of it. Of course, it helped that someone so enmeshed in the world of social media, Alison Jackson, won the women's race on Saturday. There has been many a Tweets of the Week which has featured the Canadian's kooky dancing from Instagram, and so it is fitting that she leads the agenda this week.
Another star rider who spends a lot of time online, Tadej Pogačar, took the time this week to respond to a quite mild bit of criticism on Twitter, which was interesting - just how much time does the UAE Team Emirates rider spend looking at Twitter? Is it as much as me? Probably not.
Back to Paris-Roubaix, though, and the two editions had everything: crashes, heartbreak, untimely punctures, surprise winners, and a bit of redemption to boot. If every bike race was as exciting as the Hell of the North, there would be a lot of people requiring lie downs.
Also this week, we have a tale of mysterious thievery at Itzulia, a chocolate trophy, and Greg van Avermaet looking delighted. What a week.
1. Hours before finishing the race, Floortje Mackaij was having fun at the start of Paris-Roubaix, thanks to her dog, Bella
Floortje Mackaij has her dog with her today. #ParisRoubaixFemmes pic.twitter.com/qLSo2QXeg2April 8, 2023
2. Sadly, she did not have a lot of fun on the pavé...
A post shared by Floortje Mackaij (@floortjemackaij) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
3. Audrey Cordon-Ragot signed for Human Powered Health, and she got a nice looking Felt, which ended up in a tree for some reason? I don't know
What a majestic beast 🔥@CordonRagot's @FeltBicycles AR is a work of art 🖼#HumanPoweredHealth | #FELTISFAST pic.twitter.com/ZqzXid3iRzApril 8, 2023
4. Messages on bikes seemed to be a theme of the Roubaix weekend, here's what it said on the Liv of one of the Jayco AlUla riders
A post shared by Megan Chard (@meganchard) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
5. Meanwhile, Alison Jackson took inspiration from Top Gun
Top Gun 🤝 Alison Jackson pic.twitter.com/ZQ68v4rUgYApril 8, 2023
6. Speaking of Alison Jackson, has there ever been as fun a winner of a bike race? Maybe not
A post shared by EF Education-TIBCO-SVB (@efeducation.tibco.svb) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
7. It was a good post-race shower for the Canadian, too
Best. Shower. Ever. New name plate going up soon 💕📸 @a_gruber pic.twitter.com/xUYyhWaHhKApril 8, 2023
8. Marta Lach of Ceratizit WNT looked a bit shell-shocked after her sixth placed ride
"Wait, what? You mean this wasn't the sportive?!" - Professional cycling-tourist @martusialach after taking 6th at @RoubaixFemmes 2023.#ParisRoubaixFemmes #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/rSBgXviuY0April 8, 2023
9. Also, Lily Williams' reaction here does not make me want to ride the Paris-Roubaix sportive, that's for sure
Paris-Roubaix: before and after ⚡️ #HumanPoweredHealth | #ParisRoubaixFemmes pic.twitter.com/rdKtskYmmWApril 8, 2023
10. The next day, it was the turn of the men. Here's Jasper Philipsen, celebrating a whole lap before the end. Classic
Philipsen celebrating with a lap to go is the funniest shit ever lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/86LFZips7QApril 9, 2023
11. If you needed something heartwarming, here's Greg van Avermaet being greeted by his family post-Roubaix. Lovely. No snark.
There's no feeling like seeing your family at the finish of the toughest race of the year ❤️ @GregVanAvermaet Retrouver sa famille à l'arrivée de la course la plus dure de l'année, quoi de plus réconfortant ? ❤️#AG2RCITROENTEAM #RoulonsAutrement #RideDifferently @parisroubaix pic.twitter.com/xDOdpqvKMVApril 10, 2023
12. Away from Roubaix, and Thomas De Gendt admits to being a sock thief
Unrelated to this news. I have some helmets, socks and gloves for sale if anyone is interested.April 7, 2023
13. Also at Itzulia Basque Country, Ide Schelling went to lengths to prove how hard the racing was
A post shared by GCN Racing (@gcn_racing) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
14. Tadej Pogačar reveals UAE Team Emirates' interesting race plans
Oh yea sure, we go to race not even knowing which one we are doing 🙈🫶April 13, 2023
15. If you know what Gennaro Gattuso is saying here, this is good from Pogačar. If you don't, Google it
pic.twitter.com/OQy2XGNyAkApril 13, 2023
16. Look, trophies are rubbish, let's just hand out chocolate chickens at every race
A post shared by CERATIZIT WNT Pro Cycling (@ceratizit_wnt) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
17. Finally, one last Alison Jackson bit. She deserves it.
Alison Jackson interviewing her cobble after winning the #ParisRoubaixFemmes pic.twitter.com/IyYiJQeiHYApril 8, 2023
