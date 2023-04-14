Tweets of the week: Alison Jackson's joy, sock thief strikes at Itzulia, and Pogačar reveals UAE's secret

Paris-Roubaix always brings the best content out of teams, and this year was no disappointment

Alison Jackson with tweets overlaid
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Paris-Roubaix is the biggest one-day race of the year, something you could just measure in the amount of social media content coming out of it. Of course, it helped that someone so enmeshed in the world of social media, Alison Jackson, won the women's race on Saturday. There has been many a Tweets of the Week which has featured the Canadian's kooky dancing from Instagram, and so it is fitting that she leads the agenda this week.

Another star rider who spends a lot of time online, Tadej Pogačar, took the time this week to respond to a quite mild bit of criticism on Twitter, which was interesting - just how much time does the UAE Team Emirates rider spend looking at Twitter? Is it as much as me? Probably not.

Back to Paris-Roubaix, though, and the two editions had everything: crashes, heartbreak, untimely punctures, surprise winners, and a bit of redemption to boot. If every bike race was as exciting as the Hell of the North, there would be a lot of people requiring lie downs.

Also this week, we have a tale of mysterious thievery at Itzulia, a chocolate trophy, and Greg van Avermaet looking delighted. What a week.

1. Hours before finishing the race, Floortje Mackaij was having fun at the start of Paris-Roubaix, thanks to her dog, Bella

See more

2. Sadly, she did not have a lot of fun on the pavé...

A post shared by Floortje Mackaij (@floortjemackaij) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

3. Audrey Cordon-Ragot signed for Human Powered Health, and she got a nice looking Felt, which ended up in a tree for some reason? I don't know

See more

4. Messages on bikes seemed to be a theme of the Roubaix weekend, here's what it said on the Liv of one of the Jayco AlUla riders

A post shared by Megan Chard (@meganchard) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

5. Meanwhile, Alison Jackson took inspiration from Top Gun

See more

6. Speaking of Alison Jackson, has there ever been as fun a winner of a bike race? Maybe not

A post shared by EF Education-TIBCO-SVB (@efeducation.tibco.svb) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

7. It was a good post-race shower for the Canadian, too

See more

8. Marta Lach of Ceratizit WNT looked a bit shell-shocked after her sixth placed ride

See more

9. Also, Lily Williams' reaction here does not make me want to ride the Paris-Roubaix sportive, that's for sure

See more

10. The next day, it was the turn of the men. Here's Jasper Philipsen, celebrating a whole lap before the end. Classic

See more

11. If you needed something heartwarming, here's Greg van Avermaet being greeted by his family post-Roubaix. Lovely. No snark.

See more

12. Away from Roubaix, and Thomas De Gendt admits to being a sock thief

See more

13. Also at Itzulia Basque Country, Ide Schelling went to lengths to prove how hard the racing was

A post shared by GCN Racing (@gcn_racing) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

14. Tadej Pogačar reveals UAE Team Emirates' interesting race plans

See more

15. If you know what Gennaro Gattuso is saying here, this is good from Pogačar. If you don't, Google it

See more

16. Look, trophies are rubbish, let's just hand out chocolate chickens at every race

A post shared by CERATIZIT WNT Pro Cycling (@ceratizit_wnt) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

17. Finally, one last Alison Jackson bit. She deserves it.

See more

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
Senior news and features writer

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸