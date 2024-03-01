Tweets of the week: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig's new tool and Tadej Pogačar's new hair

The FDJ-Suez rider broke her sacrum and already sees the funny side

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig in an orange jersey with a tweet and an instagram embedded on the picture
A moment of silence, please, for Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who broke her sacrum in a crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. 

What’s the sacrum? I hear you ask. Well, in medical terms, it’s the “large bone located at the terminal part of the vertebral canal, where it forms the posterior aspect of the pelvis”. Otherwise put, the bum bone. 

A month or so ago, I fell off my bike and broke my face in three places, as well as my wrist. It was a sore one, as I’m sure you’ll understand, but I’d take that injury list any day over Uttrup Ludwig’s woes. 

Ever the optimist, the injured FDJ-Suez rider turned to X on Thursday, showing off the tool that will now help her “take over the world”. 

“So,” she began. “Who knew that, if you have a sacrum fracture, you’re not really able to bend down because it hurts a lot in the bum?” 

The Dane then lifted a small, plastic grabber, known to regulars in lunchtime detention as a ‘litter picker’, and flexed it into the camera. “This tool, ladies and gentlemen, is my new best friend,” she continued. “I’m ready to pick anything up from the floor. Nothing can stop me now. [I’m] taking over the world. Woop woop!” 

One of the best things about Uttrup Ludwig’s video was the fact she opted for a comicbook filter, showing her in multiple panels, with subtitles in a speech bubble. It was a dramatic medium, fitting to what is certainly a dramatic injury. 

Google tells me that the recovery time for a sacral fracture is between eight and 12 weeks, meaning Uttrup Ludwig will likely miss all of the Classics. 

Rest up, Cecilie. Do keep the social media content flowing. 

Also online this week, Tadej Pogačar unveiled his new hairstyle of Justin Timberlake-esque frosted tips, matching the white roads of Strade Bianche. Cycling Weekly news editor Adam Becket also dyed his hair this week, but unlike Pogačar, opted for a hot pink, presumably for his Giro d’Italia bid in May. 

1. Uttrup Ludwig won't be putting the hammer down in a rush

2. Tadej's picked up some new tips for Strade success

3. Who is this man and what has he done with Julian Alaphilippe? 

4. I know which piece of kit I'd rather be on

5. That electric scooter is probably the best Christmas present he has ever received

6. On the topic of race marshals, is this the scariest job in cycling? 

7. British Cycling asked school kids at the National Track Championships what they'd name their bike. What's our favourite? "Smoky bacon"

8. Here's a heart-warming story of forgiveness from Francisco Galván, whose mechanic threw him into a ditch mid-race

9. Speed. Nina Berton is speed

10. All aboard the dsm-firmenich PostNL party bus. I'm amazed they can jump like that in cleats - I can barely get down the stairs in them

11. Any child in the Fachie dynasty is destined for gold medals

12. If big chainrings are dinner plates, then this 100-tooth offering is a sharing platter

13. Neilson Powless, more like Nielson Coffeeless - am I right!

14. And finally, Happy St. David's Day to all who celebrate. May your Welsh cakes be as overdone as Geraint Thomas'!

