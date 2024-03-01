Tweets of the week: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig's new tool and Tadej Pogačar's new hair

A moment of silence, please, for Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who broke her sacrum in a crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

What’s the sacrum? I hear you ask. Well, in medical terms, it’s the “large bone located at the terminal part of the vertebral canal, where it forms the posterior aspect of the pelvis”. Otherwise put, the bum bone.

A month or so ago, I fell off my bike and broke my face in three places, as well as my wrist. It was a sore one, as I’m sure you’ll understand, but I’d take that injury list any day over Uttrup Ludwig’s woes.

Ever the optimist, the injured FDJ-Suez rider turned to X on Thursday, showing off the tool that will now help her “take over the world”.

“So,” she began. “Who knew that, if you have a sacrum fracture, you’re not really able to bend down because it hurts a lot in the bum?”

The Dane then lifted a small, plastic grabber, known to regulars in lunchtime detention as a ‘litter picker’, and flexed it into the camera. “This tool, ladies and gentlemen, is my new best friend,” she continued. “I’m ready to pick anything up from the floor. Nothing can stop me now. [I’m] taking over the world. Woop woop!”

One of the best things about Uttrup Ludwig’s video was the fact she opted for a comicbook filter, showing her in multiple panels, with subtitles in a speech bubble. It was a dramatic medium, fitting to what is certainly a dramatic injury.

Google tells me that the recovery time for a sacral fracture is between eight and 12 weeks, meaning Uttrup Ludwig will likely miss all of the Classics.

Rest up, Cecilie. Do keep the social media content flowing.

Also online this week, Tadej Pogačar unveiled his new hairstyle of Justin Timberlake-esque frosted tips, matching the white roads of Strade Bianche. Cycling Weekly news editor Adam Becket also dyed his hair this week, but unlike Pogačar, opted for a hot pink, presumably for his Giro d’Italia bid in May.

1. Uttrup Ludwig won't be putting the hammer down in a rush

Ready to take over the world‼️💯🦹‍♀️ #dontdroptheclaw pic.twitter.com/LyIBSr7BSJFebruary 29, 2024 See more

2. Tadej's picked up some new tips for Strade success

A post shared by Tadej Pogačar (@tadejpogacar) A photo posted by on

3. Who is this man and what has he done with Julian Alaphilippe?

Loulou, what have you done? 😮#OHN24Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/IBbNfHw0TyFebruary 24, 2024 See more

4. I know which piece of kit I'd rather be on

This revival of Bordeaux-Paris isn't quite what I was expecting. #KuurneBrusselKuurne pic.twitter.com/EhFUeoOvNdFebruary 25, 2024 See more

5. That electric scooter is probably the best Christmas present he has ever received

A post shared by Fabio Mollica (@fabio.naestrada) A photo posted by on

6. On the topic of race marshals, is this the scariest job in cycling?

A post shared by Omloop Nieuwsblad (@omloophetnieuwsbladofficial) A photo posted by on

7. British Cycling asked school kids at the National Track Championships what they'd name their bike. What's our favourite? "Smoky bacon"

A post shared by British Cycling (@britishcycling) A photo posted by on

8. Here's a heart-warming story of forgiveness from Francisco Galván, whose mechanic threw him into a ditch mid-race

No hard feelings 🤣😝 https://t.co/Za8yFmm6ga pic.twitter.com/AMaiMUuqvpFebruary 27, 2024 See more

9. Speed. Nina Berton is speed

“Faster than fast, Quicker than quick. I am lightning. Speed. I am speed.” Lightning Mcqueen or @berton_nina?⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6oQrFCvjhvMarch 1, 2024 See more

10. All aboard the dsm-firmenich PostNL party bus. I'm amazed they can jump like that in cleats - I can barely get down the stairs in them

A post shared by Team dsm-firmenich PostNL (@dsmfirmpostnl) A photo posted by on

11. Any child in the Fachie dynasty is destined for gold medals

Two years ago when I won my first 1 km time trial national title I was five weeks pregnant. Only seems fair that this time, even though I did it without him he should get to try the jersey on for size. #TrackChamps @BritishCycling pic.twitter.com/s59bbSWtTsFebruary 26, 2024 See more

12. If big chainrings are dinner plates, then this 100-tooth offering is a sharing platter

A post shared by digirit.com (@digirit) A photo posted by on

13. Neilson Powless, more like Nielson Coffeeless - am I right!

Same energy.#StradeBianche #Throwback pic.twitter.com/MntNh80Qc6February 28, 2024 See more

14. And finally, Happy St. David's Day to all who celebrate. May your Welsh cakes be as overdone as Geraint Thomas'!