Tweets of the week: Fabian Cancellara has a PS5 for you, and SD Worx's riders have fun in California

Tomorrow morning on BBC One, it's the clash of the Antipodes/North Africa as the irresistible force of Tunisia meet the unmovable object of Australia, in a clash that's gonna go down in history as one of the many football matches that are happening this weekend. Meanwhile, there are old scores to be settled at the Al Janoub Stadium, scores like 1-0 and 2-2 that have happened in previous years.

This might be almost a complete ripoff of a Mitchell and Webb sketch from ages ago, but it is useful to show the overwhelming nature of a World Cup that is overtaking seemingly everything else right now, even cycling. Ridiculous.

If you want to be distracted from such delights as the Netherlands vs Ecuador, or indeed Poland vs Saudi Arabia, games that will obviously be special, then Tweets of the Week is here to remind you that cycling exists.

Of course, it's the off season for road cycling, and nothing really seems to be happening apart from endless Mark Cavendish or Nairo Quintana rumours. Even the doping scandals are a bit dull. However, here are some choice social media cuts for you to enjoy. And remember, cyclo-cross and track cycling are exciting, even if they don't seem like it sometimes. Try something new!

Or watch the football, I'm not your boss.

1. Fabian Cancellara has a spare PlayStation 5 that he wants to sell to you, or something. I dunno, I haven't won that many Monuments, but I would probably just take it back to the shop. According to his Instagram, his Twitter was hacked. If I were a hacker, I would probably employ a better scam

Hey everyone, I went holiday shopping and got this for nephew to find out he already has one, i have this for retail price If someone could buy this from me it would be awesome, I will additionally ship out one of my bikes with the console, all funds will go to charity ! pic.twitter.com/dIIOJIZ6HyNovember 25, 2022 See more

2. If you had been waiting to get into cyclo-cross, maybe watch this video of Tom Pidcock battling through the field last weekend to almost claim victory. It really is like Mario or something

🫢 What an incredibile chase that was! @tompidcock made the #CXWorldCup look like a video game. 🎮🕹️ pic.twitter.com/x3lFOuURNONovember 22, 2022 See more

3. Or if cyclo-cross isn't your thing, maybe you should try track cycling? At the Six Days of Ghent, there's even stripping involved, for some reason

Not only the crowd went crazy yesterday. "Shirt uit en zwaaien" (take off your shirt and wave it). Some riders did take the lyrics of this song quite literally. 😆#zesdaagseGent #ghent6day pic.twitter.com/o7DiwhuQJ6November 18, 2022 See more

4. There are some road names that are not particularly worthy, but it does seem to make sense for Annemiek van Vleuten to have her own bike path. Who wants to go?

Proud! In Vleuten the place where I was born my own cycling path! 😍 pic.twitter.com/sQ2w5Jxc0ONovember 22, 2022 See more

5. Iljo Keisse was apparently crowned Emperor of Ghent last weekend, although he does look more like someone who has just been to Burger King

What a night in ‘t Kuipke 😍@IljoKeisse said farewell to his amazing pro career surrounded by family, friends, teammates and fans, but not before he was crowned Emperor of Gent 🙌Merci, Iljo 💙Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/hLXgG4pxpvNovember 25, 2022 See more

6. Onto the World Cup. Geraint Thomas's podcast recording with Aaron Ramsey does not have appeared to help the Wales team, maybe they need the Ineos rider in there somewhere

Before it all kicks off tonight don’t forget our @GTCyclingClub pod with the main man @aaronramsey 👌 And let me know who you’re tipping to win the World Cup (apart from Wales obviously 🤣🙏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿)🎙️ https://t.co/LhQ1BTdiXj pic.twitter.com/tvJEiJRxx3November 20, 2022 See more

7. The World Cup in Qatar has helpfully shown that everything in cycling is not that bad, after all...

I recommend all cycling fans watch a bit of World Cup because Gianni Infantino will make you feel way better about David Lappartient.November 20, 2022 See more

8. Lotto Soudal got into the World Cup spirit, including, confusingly, Caleb Ewan. Mate, Australia are in this competition too, you know that, right?

9. Tom Dumoulin has retired from cycling and has gone full gap year, heading to Nepal to find himself. Let's hope he comes back with a new perspective on life

10. SD Worx went to California to train, and visit Specialized, and it just seems like they had the best time ever? I'm jealous

11. I don't think ice hockey is big in the Netherlands, but here are some of the top female riders in the world, mostly Dutch, watching it anyway

