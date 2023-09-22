Tweets of the week: GC Kuss rumbles on as Shimano stars in The Simpsons
The best cycling social media content from the past seven days
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It has been nearly a week since Sepp Kuss was crowned Vuelta a España champion in Madrid but GC Kuss mania has shown no sign of relenting, and looks set to rumble on across the internet for another few weeks at least.
With the way things have played out, it’s hard to think of a recent Grand Tour champion who has been more popular than the 29-year-old from Durango, Colorado.
The outcry that there would have been across social media if Kuss had been prevented from winning the Spanish Grand Tour by either Jonas Vingegaard or Primož Roglič, his Jumbo-Visma teammates, is simply incomprehensible so fortunately, the American was given the nod to lead the team into Madrid clad in the Vuelta’s red jersey.
The memes and GIFs that the GC Kuss phenomenon has continued to generate has been simply staggering and impossible to keep up with unless you spend every waking hour on X/Twitter.
We’ve done our best to collate the best post-Vuelta ones for you in this week’s edition of Tweets of the Week so you don't have to go searching for them.
It also looks like social media saw the funny side of Shimano having to recall 760,000 cranks in the US.
Without further ado, here’s the best by way of X/twitter and Instagram content from the past seven days.
1. Did Primoz and Jonas win the Giro and Tour? Or was it reallyyyyy GC Kuss?
🇪🇸 #LaVuelta23A picture is worth more than a thousand words. 💛❤️#𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 pic.twitter.com/M9bxZLWJESSeptember 17, 2023
2. Quick-Step get their dancing shoes on post Vuelta
Celebrating the end of #LaVuelta23 by channeling our inner Zorba 😁 pic.twitter.com/oi6YqxpxpkSeptember 18, 2023
3. Vingegaard tucks in to his prize for his Vuelta second place
pic.twitter.com/LAo2C9Mw0SSeptember 18, 2023
4. We couldn't agree more Toms
😬 this is why I like statistics. You can pick the ones that suit you https://t.co/Zm4FgskgZTSeptember 22, 2023
5. With that said, Toms has now won the 2024 Giro d'Italia... apparently
A post shared by i_simp_alaphilippe (@i_simp_alaphilippe)
A photo posted by on
6. GC Kuss has suddenly found himself with a bit of authority
A post shared by Midweek Cycling Club (@midweekcycling)
A photo posted by on
7. Jumbo have a bit of fun before GC Kuss' Madrid coronation
A post shared by Grischa Niermann (@grischaniermann)
A photo posted by on
8. Social media sees the funny side of Shimano's mass US recall
A post shared by sticky bike memes (@sticky_bidons)
A photo posted by on
9. Baloise Trek Lions know how to have fun off road
A post shared by Sven Nys (@svennys)
A photo posted by on
10. Shimano do a runner from Marge Simpson
A post shared by Thrill (@thrillhousecycling)
A photo posted by on
11. Van Gogh keeps a watchful eye on the Belgians
Artistic setting at the start of the U23 European Championships Road Race in Hoogeveen 🖼👨🎨 #Drenthe2023 pic.twitter.com/8zNj3eFxaSSeptember 22, 2023
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. He has reported from a wide range of races and events including the Tour de France and World Championships.
-
-
90-year old ex-vicar breaks record for oldest Lands End to John O'Groats ride
Peter Langford took a month to complete the challenge, raising money for two homelessness charities along the way
By Adam Becket Published
-
New Pinarello Dogma X - the Dogma for almost everyone
Pinarello bolsters endurance bike range with Dogma X and X-series bikes boasting new 'X-STAYS' vibration damping technology
By Joe Baker Published
-
Tweets of the week: GC Sepp Kuss vs Jumbo-Visma breaks the internet
Did we see a team cowed into making a tactical decision because of social media? Maybe
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: It’s not easy being Remco Evenepoel
It's Friday, which means it's time to catch up on the week's best social media posts
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Tom Pidcock jumps off a boat, bikes take over London, and one rider gets a cheeky Nando's
Here's what has piqued our interest on social media this week
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Primož Roglič has déjà vu, beer at the Volta a Portugal, and Marlen Reusser is relieved
The big wheel of cycling social media content keeps on turning, and we're just here watching it whirl
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: Cow (coo?) fever hits the World Championships
Mathieu van der Poel and Michael Matthews also caught tasting Scottish tipples
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tweets of the week: World champion cows, an Irn Bru bike, and Mathieu van der Poel's missing BOA dial
We return with a bumper edition, which should you keep going for a few days at least...
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de France rest day tweets: Cosnefroy lets loose, Pogačar secures a rabbit, and Remco’s rainbow pizza
While the riders rest their legs, here are some of the best posts from the past week
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Tour de France lands in Bilbao, Lidl madness and a very young reporter
All eyes are on the Basque Country and the Tour, but that doesn't mean the social media grind stops
By Adam Becket Published