Tweets of the week: GC Kuss rumbles on as Shimano stars in The Simpsons

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been nearly a week since Sepp Kuss was crowned Vuelta a España champion in Madrid but GC Kuss mania has shown no sign of relenting, and looks set to rumble on across the internet for another few weeks at least.



With the way things have played out, it’s hard to think of a recent Grand Tour champion who has been more popular than the 29-year-old from Durango, Colorado.



The outcry that there would have been across social media if Kuss had been prevented from winning the Spanish Grand Tour by either Jonas Vingegaard or Primož Roglič, his Jumbo-Visma teammates, is simply incomprehensible so fortunately, the American was given the nod to lead the team into Madrid clad in the Vuelta’s red jersey.



The memes and GIFs that the GC Kuss phenomenon has continued to generate has been simply staggering and impossible to keep up with unless you spend every waking hour on X/Twitter.



We’ve done our best to collate the best post-Vuelta ones for you in this week’s edition of Tweets of the Week so you don't have to go searching for them.



It also looks like social media saw the funny side of Shimano having to recall 760,000 cranks in the US.



Without further ado, here’s the best by way of X/twitter and Instagram content from the past seven days.

1. Did Primoz and Jonas win the Giro and Tour? Or was it reallyyyyy GC Kuss?

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta23A picture is worth more than a thousand words. 💛❤️🩷#𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 pic.twitter.com/M9bxZLWJESSeptember 17, 2023 See more

2. Quick-Step get their dancing shoes on post Vuelta

Celebrating the end of #LaVuelta23 by channeling our inner Zorba 😁 pic.twitter.com/oi6YqxpxpkSeptember 18, 2023 See more

3. Vingegaard tucks in to his prize for his Vuelta second place

pic.twitter.com/LAo2C9Mw0SSeptember 18, 2023 See more

4. We couldn't agree more Toms

😬 this is why I like statistics. You can pick the ones that suit you https://t.co/Zm4FgskgZTSeptember 22, 2023 See more

5. With that said, Toms has now won the 2024 Giro d'Italia... apparently

A post shared by i_simp_alaphilippe (@i_simp_alaphilippe) A photo posted by on

6. GC Kuss has suddenly found himself with a bit of authority

A post shared by Midweek Cycling Club (@midweekcycling) A photo posted by on

7. Jumbo have a bit of fun before GC Kuss' Madrid coronation

A post shared by Grischa Niermann (@grischaniermann) A photo posted by on

8. Social media sees the funny side of Shimano's mass US recall

A post shared by sticky bike memes (@sticky_bidons) A photo posted by on

9. Baloise Trek Lions know how to have fun off road

A post shared by Sven Nys (@svennys) A photo posted by on

10. Shimano do a runner from Marge Simpson

A post shared by Thrill (@thrillhousecycling) A photo posted by on

11. Van Gogh keeps a watchful eye on the Belgians