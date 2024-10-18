Tweets of the week: Off-season hits hard, Lance Armstrong and Jan Ullrich hang out, and Lotte Kopecky shows she's a daredevil

Jeremy Vine gets irate about a cycle lane and more in this week's social media roundup

Social media posts overlaid on the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

We have entered that funny bit of the cycling season, where some riders have jetted off on their off-seasons, while others are still ploughing on the track or in China. It is very, very close to all being over for 2025, and so there are many who are just out there, having fun.

That said, I'm not really sure you can afford to have a proper time off, what with the bar set so high these days. So while many of you will be having a couple of pints on a Friday, pour one out for those pro riders who are either still riding, or those who are not even having that much fun on their off-seasons.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

Latest
You might also like