Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar's special nutrition isn't as pro as you think
The Giro d'Italia winner has his own Italian dish
You have to be expertly fuelled to pull off a 100-kilometre attack in one of the biggest one-day races of the year. You need energy, plenty of energy. And the food has to be moreish, because you're going to need to eat a lot of it.
What, then, is the secret power source behind rainbow jersey winner Tadej Pogačar's heroics? Is it energy gels and bars? Possibly. Is it bicarb, the mushy gruel that Michael Woods was seen spooning out of a tupperware during the World Championships road race? Maybe. Or, is it a thick, fluffy, Italian sandwich bread?
In a post shared on X this week, F1 driver and friend of Pogačar Carlos Sainz revealed the secret nutrition of the world's best cyclist: Pogaccia.
I know what you're thinking... what is Pogaccia? Well, according to the picture Sainz shared, it's focaccia bread topped with cold cuts of ham. Carbohydrates and protein – the perfect race-winning recipe.
The picture reminded me of a fun fact I saw shared on social media last year: Pogačar’s name comes from the word "pogača", a Proto-Slavic term derived from focaccia. In other words, his name is actually – kind of – Tadej Focaccia. Don't believe me? Look it up yourself.
Sainz also posted a video on X showing himself, Pogačar, and the Slovenian's partner, Liv AlUla Jayco rider Urška Žigart, out on a recovery ride. In the video, the new world champion asks for his F1 companion's opinion on his signature bread snack. "They say it's good for a hangover," Sainz responds. Pogačar concurs. "It's good for a hangover, I can tell you that," he says with a smirk.
It's the sort of insight you get when you go on a ride two days after winning your first rainbow jersey. That's also to say, presumably, two days after one of the biggest night-outs of your life.
Elsewhere on social media this week, Elisa Longo Borghini gets a pink car, fashion brand Prada enters the cycling helmet game, and Cat Ferguson proves dogs and cats can get along.
1. I'll take two Pogaccias please and a can of coke
🏆 Celebrating my friend @TamauPogi's World Champion title with a "Pogaccia" in Monaco! pic.twitter.com/Z0MObS2WoLOctober 1, 2024
2. How about a Thomaccino? Geraintspresso? Ah, forget it
Starting #InternationalCoffeeDay the right way! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/UFFkllnhvLOctober 1, 2024
3. Who needs Pogaccia when you've got a tupperware of sludge?
"I've never seen this before!" 😂An unconventional mid-race snack option for Michael Woods! 🍚 #Zurich2024 pic.twitter.com/hkBgISR1X9September 29, 2024
4. It turns out it was all just a hidden camera prank
A post shared by Sir TrackStandMemes (@trackstandmemes)
A photo posted by on
5. It's called fashion, look it up
Prada's spring / summer 2025 collection contains the closest competitor yet for the Giro Aerohead 2. pic.twitter.com/i59eo6v5DrOctober 3, 2024
6. I'm stumped. Any guesses?
Here's a hint to get you started on today's New York Times Mini Crossword 😉 🚲 : https://t.co/mS5gxAF7nj pic.twitter.com/VLguuN7DaFSeptember 27, 2024
7. I'd have watched the Barbie movie if I knew this scene was in it
A post shared by Giro d’Italia Women (@giroditaliawomen)
A photo posted by on
8. It may not be bright pink, but Josef Černý's new whip is something special
There’s a new sheriff in town 😁Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/ex7eKmFIStOctober 2, 2024
9. Do all former world champions have to wear a rainbow dress on their wedding day? Is this UCI regulation?
A post shared by Elisa Balsamo (@elisa.balsamo)
A photo posted by on
10. Two years retired, and Alex Dowsett still can't resist a ramp test
A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett)
A photo posted by on
11. You've heard of Cat Ferguson, now let us introduce you to her race companion, Dog Ferguson
Cats and dogs 🏆#BincheChimayBinche pic.twitter.com/1pTUswINRpOctober 1, 2024
12. It's nice to see Ben Stiller's love of cycling stretches beyond Geraint Thomas fandom
#AfricaRising #Zurich24 #cycling https://t.co/qSjfJKmgs9September 30, 2024
13. Lachlan Morton is currently undergoing a record attempt for a lap of Australia. Does he have time to save injured birds? You bet he does
Lachy’s new bird friend even has that EF pink 🥺🤭💕 pic.twitter.com/T4IFaRBlqOSeptember 26, 2024
14. And finally, here's Simon Geschke signing off on his pro career. A breakaway stalwart, he and his bushy beard will be missed
A post shared by Eurosport Cycling (@eurosportcycling)
A photo posted by on
