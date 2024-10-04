Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar's special nutrition isn't as pro as you think

The Giro d'Italia winner has his own Italian dish

Tadej Pogačar in a green Slovenia jersey with a tweet and an Instagram post embedded
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

You have to be expertly fuelled to pull off a 100-kilometre attack in one of the biggest one-day races of the year. You need energy, plenty of energy. And the food has to be moreish, because you're going to need to eat a lot of it.

What, then, is the secret power source behind rainbow jersey winner Tadej Pogačar's heroics? Is it energy gels and bars? Possibly. Is it bicarb, the mushy gruel that Michael Woods was seen spooning out of a tupperware during the World Championships road race? Maybe. Or, is it a thick, fluffy, Italian sandwich bread?

