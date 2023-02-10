Tweets of the Week: The EF sock debate continues, and Tadej Pogačar pops a wheelie
Remco does yoga, and there's WVA/MVDP content from the cyclo-cross worlds
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The biggest issue in cycling this year isn't who is the fastest, or who should be picked for each race, or even something more nefarious like doping. It's all about EF Education-EasyPost's socks, and which foot they should be on.
It's very exciting, you see: one is a slightly brighter shade of pink than the other, and it corresponds slightly with the shades of pink on the jersey, or is supposed to, anyway. There is a whole Twitter account just for this problem: 'Are EF's socks on right?'. It is not just the men's squad that is affected by the dilemma, EF Education-Tibco-SVB is similarly in a quandry.
According to the internet, the ideal is "light left and bright right", something which has been a key factory on show in the races that EF has won this years to date.
It has evolved to become more than a meme, with EF even publishing a blog post about it, in which they quote Rapha kit designer Santi Roig Dinarès: "For us, the design journey doesn’t stop once the kit has been produced. We want both riders and fans to interpret the kit in their own way and bring a little personal style to the bike. We want to give people the chance to express themselves in how they dress, all through a pair of socks.”
Well, there we go. It doesn't matter, or does it? It's a bit of fun on social media.
Also this week, we see one of the final photos of Soudal Quick-Step having a pillow fight, Tadej Pogačar and Michael Matthews wheelie, and Wout van Aert is in a reflective mood.
1. The EF sock check Twitter account is apparently out of a job now we know that there isn't a proper way to wear the socks; I think there might be life in it yet
Any other teams want to employ me now I've been officially handed my P45? https://t.co/a9Etg2hAFYFebruary 8, 2023
2. The socks being on the 'wrong way round' did actually appear to impact Neilson Powless's form
Second place for @NPowless at @Etoile_Besseges not surprisingly with the socks around the wrong way.Put them the right way around and it's an easy win.🧦❌ https://t.co/pr0zzBdTx1February 4, 2023
3. Wout van Aert lost to Mathieu van der Poel once more at the cyclo-cross World Championships last week. It seems he's in a strange relationship with the sport
I hate it but I love it 🥲 pic.twitter.com/EjNv9z7BiLFebruary 6, 2023
4. It's nice that two of the biggest bike riders in the world are friends. I wonder if Pogačar had a photo lined up had Van Aert won, not Van der Poel
😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MKddEOXZbNFebruary 5, 2023
5. Speaking of Tadej Pogačar, here's the Slovenian with his best mate Michael Matthews, popping wheelies. Cute
#Divers 🚲 / 🇸🇮 Tadej Pogacar (UAD) et 🇦🇺 Michael Matthews (JAY) en mode roue arrière. pic.twitter.com/90yubPZHHTFebruary 8, 2023
6. Back to cyclo-cross, and Van der Poel's mum couldn't even bear to watch her son battle it out
Mathieu Van der Poel’s mum could barely watch last Sunday💙💙💙 #Hoogerheide2023 pic.twitter.com/XkHA7gznYeFebruary 8, 2023
7. 11 years might have passed, but WVA and MVDP remain the two biggest stars in the discipline. This is amazing
11 jaar verschil, same vibe. pic.twitter.com/WCv05SJLUMFebruary 5, 2023
8. The Dutch win so much in women's cycling that maybe it's time for the rest of the sport to secede
And now for the Official Women’s Cycling Outro Music, otherwise known as the national anthem of The Netherlands.February 4, 2023
9. Remco is one of the best cyclists in the world right now, but I bet he wishes he could be one of the best at football too. I can see it
A post shared by Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstepteam) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
10. Sam Bewley has a Buff which makes him look like everyone's favourite smiley Colombian cyclist, which is great
Bloody proud of you @estecharu https://t.co/2gdtcFpR8sFebruary 6, 2023
11. I'm not going to say Maria Martins needs better role models, but steer clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, come on
...and then Maria Martins does the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration on the podium 🐐🇵🇹@tatamartins99 | @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/R6hPcdBaFzFebruary 8, 2023
12. Why bother screening the women's UAE Tour when you could just show camel racing instead? Lorena Wiebes will probably find a way to win still
You were promised camel racing, so have some camel racing 🐫 Waiting for #UAETourWomen pic.twitter.com/izlMRcd8A7February 9, 2023
13. Finally, it looks like it's the end of the road for Soudal Quick-Step's pillow photoshoots, so make sure you make the most of Remco Evenepoel using a mattress in a strange way now
Not sure Remco has got the hang of yoga, but who am I to judge a world champion (photo by Wout Beel) pic.twitter.com/EsBtAStO6RFebruary 10, 2023
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
A menu fit for a champion: Remco Evenepoel's eating plan revealed
The world champion has been eating well this week, and riding rather a lot too
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Winning ugly - Why the team pursuit is the most exciting thing in cycling right now
The European Championships showed why the future of the blue riband track discipline is in rude health
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Tweets of the week: When cycling goes mainstream, George Bennett loses his bike, and the sandy Saudi Tour
Two unknown cyclists went viral last weekend, it's a shame that we will never know their identities. All that, and more
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the Week: David Gaudu and Arnaud Démare fight, Cadel Evans the caddy, and snow cycling for some
A roundup of the best of cycling social media over the past seven days
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the Week: Patrick Lefevere returns to Twitter, Mark Cavendish drawn badly, and Biniam Girmay has fans
The racing season is here, at last, and it is desperately needed
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Thomas De Gendt wants music tips, and Geraint Thomas gets the right coloured glasses
SD Worx are really nailing their social media content at the moment, and Nicolas Roche has a bike to sell you
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan topless on the slopes and Zoe Bäckstedt's adorable cousin
It's a new year but the social media pipeline keeps churning out content, here's some of the best for your enjoyment
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Ineos Grenadiers' three wise men, team jersey déjà vu and World Cup celebrations by bike
Here's our social media round-up, featuring a cycling all-star nativity
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas riles up the Italians, London braves the cold and off-season existentialism kicks in
No amount of snow can stop the tweets from rolling in
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Chris Froome has GoPro problems, and Geraint Thomas grits roads
It might be cold outside, but these hot posts should keep you warm
By Adam Becket • Published