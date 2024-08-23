Tweets of the week: The Vuelta a España's surreal supermarket visit

The Spanish city of Jerez de la Frontera wrote itself into cycling folklore on Thursday. Well, not so much the city, but rather its enormous Carrefour supermarket, which stands proudly on its southern limits, and now boasts a stage start of the Vuelta a España.

Yes, that's right. A stage of the Vuelta started inside a supermarket. "You mean, like, in the car park, right?" No. I mean inside the supermarket. The peloton lined up on the tiled surface behind the tills, and rolled out through the exit doors to start the day, guided by the race leader Primož Roglič.

It was a unique moment. To mark the occasion, Carrefour pulled out all the stops. There was red and white bunting stretched across the ceiling, safety barriers through the store, and a vast red jersey banner, which was draped over the entrance. Apparently 400 employees were involved in the preparations.

The riders smiled and laughed at the novelty. Some, of course, were more conflicted, their allegiances pledged to brands like Lidl and Intermarché, whose logos brandish their kit.

I, for one, think a supermarket start is a wonderful idea, and I tip my hat to the Vuelta. The Spanish Grand Tour comes at a time of the year when cycling fans are starting to feel a fatigue towards watching the sport, having already been spoiled with two Tours de France and an Olympics; it's on the Vuelta organisers to recapture the attention, and the best way to do that, generally, is by being a bit weird.

Still, I think they could have gone a step further. A supermarket stage start is good, but – and hear me out on this one – what about a supermarket stage finish?

Just imagine the scenes as a breakaway rider tears solo into a retail centre and through the car park. There's a quick glance over the shoulder, checking nobody is behind, before they swing right through the sliding doors, blasted by the air conditioning unit above them, and cross the finish line, lifting their arms in celebration among the milk cartons and cold meats.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a mantelpiece photo, I'm sure, any rider would dream of having. Even if they rode for Lidl-Trek or Intermarché-Wanty.

1. Rumour has it Roglič lost time on stage six because he was carrying a discounted bottle of washing up liquid in his jersey pocket. "It was a great deal, eh?"

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta24Always nice when you can combine a @lavuelta stage start with a morning grocery run, hey @rogla? 🛒 pic.twitter.com/TvjThPb42WAugust 22, 2024

2. According to our friends at Escape, there's an internal rule at Lidl-Trek where riders can't go into a rival supermarket in team kit. No wonder they're miffed

Lidl-Trek riders when they hear they have to start in a Carrefour #LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/DeEf8nYMcgAugust 22, 2024

3. If you're looking for the Vuelta a España peloton, they're in the middle aisle, right next to the garden wellies and seasonal pyjamas

#LaVuelta24 It’s amazing what you can find in the middle aisle pic.twitter.com/BTJLECCPUxAugust 22, 2024

4. "I know I am, I'm sure I am, Intermarché 'til I die"

No thanks, only Intermarché supermarkets ❤️ #LaVuelta24 https://t.co/QooUwcK5cl pic.twitter.com/HhRVbNYZkOAugust 22, 2024

5. Now let's see if we can get a stage finish in a supermarket before GTA 6 is released

We have pro cycling races starting in grocery stores before we have GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/a0nTxzye9AAugust 22, 2024

6. Some very important on the ground reporting from The Cycling Podcast's Daniel Friebe

FWIW, the startline appears to be next to the cheese and the yoghurts pic.twitter.com/LWO6rB6OZvAugust 22, 2024

7. Oh to be Marc Soler eating a Calippo in the south of Spain

Riders were having ice creams at the start and were provided with ice socks and drinks. The teams are using 60kgs of ice and prepare 200 bottles for the more than 40ºC that are expected. How does the heat affect riders’ health and performance and how the teams prepare for these… pic.twitter.com/X7YaFzBeViAugust 21, 2024

8. Imagine spending years trying to get 'Wolfpack' to stick, and then throwing a giant T-Rex on your team jersey

From the Wolfpack to the T-Rex Pack💥We’re beyond excited to race @lavuelta as 𝗧-𝗥𝗲𝘅 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸-𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽, sporting one of the raddest jerseys cycling has ever seen🤘 pic.twitter.com/ugN1tUwn4gAugust 15, 2024

9. We are all Real Betis fans now (news editor Adam has actually had a Real Betis jersey for a few years – Jasper Philipsen complimented him on it at the Tour de France last year, no lie)

A post shared by Real Betis Balompié (@realbetisbalompie) A photo posted by on

10. It looks like someone paid a visit to the Carrefour bread aisle

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she IS the moment 🥖✨ pic.twitter.com/2fRkJACBw0August 19, 2024

11. Here, you can pinpoint the exact moment Demi Vollering lost the Tour de France

A post shared by SBS Sport (@sbssportau) A photo posted by on

12. Let's close with some of our favourite Olympics content (you remember the Olympics, right?).

Jack Carlin will be replacing Tom Daly on the diving boards in LA 2028

A post shared by Jack Carlin (@jackcarlin97) A photo posted by on

13. You also can become an Olympic champion by hand-slinging your mate on a Boris bike

A post shared by Rui Oliveira (@roliveira57) A photo posted by on

14. We all cried too, Sophie, we all cried too

A post shared by Sophie Capewell (@sophieecapewell) A photo posted by on

15. And finally, who better to rate famous moustaches than Team GB's moustachioed bullet, Blaine Hunt