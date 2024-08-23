Tweets of the week: The Vuelta a España's surreal supermarket visit

Long live Carrefour, unless you're a Lidl or Intermarché ultra

Supermarket stage start at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

The Spanish city of Jerez de la Frontera wrote itself into cycling folklore on Thursday. Well, not so much the city, but rather its enormous Carrefour supermarket, which stands proudly on its southern limits, and now boasts a stage start of the Vuelta a España

Yes, that's right. A stage of the Vuelta started inside a supermarket. "You mean, like, in the car park, right?" No. I mean inside the supermarket. The peloton lined up on the tiled surface behind the tills, and rolled out through the exit doors to start the day, guided by the race leader Primož Roglič. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

