Tweets of the week: Tour of Britain special featuring Alex Dowsett, Wout van Aert, and Swan facts
As the major British stage race heats up, riders have offered their insights into the peloton
The 2021 Tour of Britain is well underway, and as always the race is providing plenty of drama and a few laughs along the way.
Looking at the the lighter side of the cycling world, we've once agains delved into the depths of social media to bring you a selection of our favourite tweets.
In this week's edition of Tweets of the Week, we bring you plenty of insight into riding the Tour of Britain, featuring Wout van Aert, Chris Hoy, and Alex Dowsett.
1. When your aim is a little bit too good in the breakaway
#Strike 🎳My apologies for the guy... was supposed to be a "gift" 😅 https://t.co/t8vWHEueKqSeptember 8, 2021
2. Celebrating with the fans on the Great Orme
Wait for it… 🍺 #TourOfBritain 🔴🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AazkAv5laASeptember 8, 2021
3. That must be uncomfortable on the saddle Chris
Stung by a wasp last night on a very private part of my body, while I slept. Bear in mind this is what my ankle looked like a couple of years ago when I was stung on my foot, I’ll let you use your imagination as to what I look like right now.. 🤢😂🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/JCf9P3N7YuSeptember 8, 2021
4. Looks like Mark Cavendish contract negotiations are still ongoing
🎴 BREAKING NEWS 🎴@MarkCavendish is joining @Movistar_Team for today's team time trial stage 😬#TourOfBritain 🔴🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/GaeyvIatFGSeptember 7, 2021
5. Parenting comes before bike racing for Dowsett
Was just asked by one of our staff members here “how is the kid doing?”I replied, “great, we can clap hands now”This was followed by an awkward silenceTurns out he meant @MasonHollyman, our youngster stepping up from the team’s development team here, who can also clap handsSeptember 6, 2021
6. The greatest joy in the Tour of Britain? Watching the peloton pass your local Spar
This Spar has played a big role in my life. And now Richie Porte is riding passed it. pic.twitter.com/LN5beO5rNTSeptember 5, 2021
7. A (friendly) war of words has broken about between Van Aert and Hayter, two stars of the future
Haha just joking offcourse 😬 congrats!September 9, 2021
8. Introducing US fans to British culture, including the swans
Swans are the most dangerous animals in Britain, they are like our grizzly bears. You can’t even fight back as most of them are owned by the Queen. No word of a lie 🦢#TourOfBritain pic.twitter.com/Kav1wxXPHHSeptember 4, 2021
9. What more motivation do you need when racing your home tour
Last minute ‘good luck’ from Enzo for @AndyTurner132 and @Ollie_Peckover as @SwiftProCycling take on the @TourofBritain Team Time Trial! 💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/wZJhvjbbGISeptember 7, 2021
10. The Wales v Belarus football match is causing rifts
When I text Kiry about the football result 🤣😇 #BLRWAL 🇧🇾🏴 pic.twitter.com/hLRuAKwouASeptember 6, 2021
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Zwift: Everything you need to know about the online training and racing platform
From Watopia to the Zwift Academy - check out our complete guide to start your virtual cycling experience
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
‘Grim viewing’ as video emerges of driver mocking injured cyclist in Richmond Park
The video sparked further calls for through traffic to be banned from the popular London riding spot
By Alex Ballinger •
-
‘Grim viewing’ as video emerges of driver mocking injured cyclist in Richmond Park
The video sparked further calls for through traffic to be banned from the popular London riding spot
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Dumoulin forced to end season after being hit by driver in training
The Dutch rider had been looking in decent form heading towards the World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour of Britain 2021: Everything you need to know about the week-long race
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Does your cycling club have what it takes to be named club of the year?
We're looking for the best cycling club in Britain to crown our club of the year at the 2021 CW awards.
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Furious Patrick Lefevere slams Sam Bennett for racing European Championships
The Irish sprinter has not raced for Deceuninck - Quick-Step since early May
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
‘I was doing sports to stand for human rights for girls’ - Afghanistan’s cyclists watch as Taliban outlaws women’s sport
Members of the Afghan girls’ cycling team have landed in the UAE after being evacuated from their home
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Spanish pro has set off on 1000km ride home after finishing Vuelta a España
Luis Ángel Maté is hoping the ride to Marbella will help him enjoy just riding his bike away from racing
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Huge new cycling facility in Cornwall gets green light as part of Tour of Britain legacy
The £7million state-of-the-art hub will feature a road circuit and a BMX track, and could bring big events to the area
By Alex Ballinger •