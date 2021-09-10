Tweets of the week: Tour of Britain special featuring Alex Dowsett, Wout van Aert, and Swan facts

The 2021 Tour of Britain is well underway, and as always the race is providing plenty of drama and a few laughs along the way.

Looking at the the lighter side of the cycling world, we've once agains delved into the depths of social media to bring you a selection of our favourite tweets.

In this week's edition of Tweets of the Week, we bring you plenty of insight into riding the Tour of Britain, featuring Wout van Aert, Chris Hoy, and Alex Dowsett.

1. When your aim is a little bit too good in the breakaway

#Strike 🎳My apologies for the guy... was supposed to be a "gift" 😅 https://t.co/t8vWHEueKqSeptember 8, 2021 See more

2. Celebrating with the fans on the Great Orme

Wait for it… 🍺 #TourOfBritain 🔴🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AazkAv5laASeptember 8, 2021 See more

3. That must be uncomfortable on the saddle Chris

Stung by a wasp last night on a very private part of my body, while I slept. Bear in mind this is what my ankle looked like a couple of years ago when I was stung on my foot, I’ll let you use your imagination as to what I look like right now.. 🤢😂🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JCf9P3N7YuSeptember 8, 2021 See more

4. Looks like Mark Cavendish contract negotiations are still ongoing

🎴 BREAKING NEWS 🎴@MarkCavendish is joining @Movistar_Team for today's team time trial stage 😬#TourOfBritain 🔴🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/GaeyvIatFGSeptember 7, 2021 See more

5. Parenting comes before bike racing for Dowsett

Was just asked by one of our staff members here “how is the kid doing?”I replied, “great, we can clap hands now”This was followed by an awkward silenceTurns out he meant @MasonHollyman, our youngster stepping up from the team’s development team here, who can also clap handsSeptember 6, 2021 See more

6. The greatest joy in the Tour of Britain? Watching the peloton pass your local Spar

This Spar has played a big role in my life. And now Richie Porte is riding passed it. pic.twitter.com/LN5beO5rNTSeptember 5, 2021 See more

7. A (friendly) war of words has broken about between Van Aert and Hayter, two stars of the future

Haha just joking offcourse 😬 congrats!September 9, 2021 See more

8. Introducing US fans to British culture, including the swans

Swans are the most dangerous animals in Britain, they are like our grizzly bears. You can’t even fight back as most of them are owned by the Queen. No word of a lie 🦢#TourOfBritain pic.twitter.com/Kav1wxXPHHSeptember 4, 2021 See more

9. What more motivation do you need when racing your home tour

Last minute ‘good luck’ from Enzo for ⁦@AndyTurner132⁩ and ⁦@Ollie_Peckover⁩ as ⁦@SwiftProCycling⁩ take on the ⁦@TourofBritain⁩ Team Time Trial! 💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/wZJhvjbbGISeptember 7, 2021 See more

10. The Wales v Belarus football match is causing rifts

When I text Kiry about the football result 🤣😇 #BLRWAL 🇧🇾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/hLRuAKwouASeptember 6, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.