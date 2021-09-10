Tweets of the week: Tour of Britain special featuring Alex Dowsett, Wout van Aert, and Swan facts

As the major British stage race heats up, riders have offered their insights into the peloton

Wout van Aert and Ethan Hayter at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Ballinger

By

The 2021 Tour of Britain is well underway, and as always the race is providing plenty of drama and a few laughs along the way.

Looking at the the lighter side of the cycling world, we've once agains delved into the depths of social media to bring you a selection of our favourite tweets. 

In this week's edition of Tweets of the Week, we bring you plenty of insight into riding the Tour of Britain, featuring Wout van Aert, Chris Hoy, and Alex Dowsett.

1. When your aim is a little bit too good in the breakaway 

See more

2. Celebrating with the fans on the Great Orme 

See more

3. That must be uncomfortable on the saddle Chris 

See more

4. Looks like Mark Cavendish contract negotiations are still ongoing 

See more

5. Parenting comes before bike racing for Dowsett 

See more

6. The greatest joy in the Tour of Britain? Watching the peloton pass your local Spar 

See more

7. A (friendly) war of words has broken about between Van Aert and Hayter, two stars of the future 

See more

8. Introducing US fans to British culture, including the swans 

See more

9. What more motivation do you need when racing your home tour 

See more

10. The Wales v Belarus football match is causing rifts 

See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

