Two Dutch ex-pros say they were arrested and jailed for 'indecent behaviour' ahead of Unbound Gravel

Laurens ten Dam and Thomas Dekker explained that they were arrested after taking a shower in public ahead of the race

Laurens ten Dam
(Image credit: Rebound 2024)
Adam Becket
By
published

Two former professional cyclists, Laurens ten Dam and Thomas Dekker, have said that they were arrested and jailed ahead of Unbound Gravel this year.

The pair claimed on their their LiveSlowRideFast podcast, as reported by Wielerflits, that they were arrested for "indecent behaviour" in the town of Marietta, Kansas, after taking a shower in a car park on a training ride.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸