UCI to standardise smart trainers used in esports competitions starting at the 2024 Cycling Esports World Championships

Trainers used will carry "Approved by UCI" label, ensuring a 1% power accuracy and a level playing field

In July, representatives from MyWhoosh and the UCI met at the Elite Headquarters in Italy to test and standardise the 40 trainers that will be used in the final.
(Image credit: MyWhoosh)
Christopher Schwenker
By
published

In a push toward a more controlled and level playing field, the UCI is looking to test and standardise smart trainers used in the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships this fall.  

Now in its fourth year, the virtual cycling championships are set to break ground on many fronts. It’s the first time the event will be held on a platform other than Zwift, and the championships will feature its first-ever in-person, live finale. The UCI inked a three-year contract with the UAE-based tech company, MyWhoosh, giving it the rights to host the cycling esports world championships for the coming three years and host a live event in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 26th.

