Want to compete in the UCI Esports World Championships this fall? The qualification process starts now

You do not have to be a pro cyclist for a chance to vie for the coveted rainbow jersey

MyWhoosh preview of the UCI Esports World Championships
(Image credit: MyWhoosh)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

While October may seem far away, in order to qualify for the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championship, you’d best get started now.

Held since 2020, the UCI Cycling Esports Championships are an annual racing event in which cyclists compete in a series of bike races on a virtual cycling platform. While the first three events were held on Zwift, the pioneers in virtual cycling, the UCI has granted MyWhoosh the rights to organize the Esports World Championships for the coming three years, starting this fall. It’ll be the first virtual championship with a live final as well as a public qualification process. That’s right: you do not have to be a pro cyclist or indoor specialist for a chance to vie for the coveted rainbow jersey avatar and be crowned world champion.

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

