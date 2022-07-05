Tech round up: new Elite Justo turbo trainer, fastest Continental GP5000 tyres TdF TT and Oakley TdF sunglasses

The launches have been coming in thick and fast over the last few days. So, rather than wait for the usual Friday slot, we've brought this week's tech round-up forward, as there's already just so much to cover.

If that wasn't enough, we've got Eurobike to look forward to next week as well – so along with all the racing, it's going to be a pretty tech-heavy month. Let's jump straight in!

Elite rolls out new top-end Justo turbo trainer

Previously, the Direto XR-T took the top spot in Elite’s best turbo trainer, but it has been edged out by Elite’s new offering: the Justo.

The new top-level trainer measures power with an integrated power meter, and is claimed to have an “extraordinary accuracy of ± 1%”.

Usefully, the Justo can self-calibrate (or 'zero-offset' for those who care), automatically choosing “the most appropriate time” without you having to initiate this.

New Flex Feet with two stiffness options are also included to replicate side-to-side movement and thereby “respect your riding style”, hopefully improving the effectiveness of home workouts.

“The interchangeable feet will allow you to replicate the natural pressure and oscillations of the bike, adapting your pedalling on the home trainer to your outdoor pedalling style,” says Elite.

The Justo can simulate inclines up to 24 per cent and the trainer is also compatible with Elite’s incline simulator with steering, the Rizer (£824.99/$1,099.99), which can lift the front end of a bike up to mirror the slopes, boasting up to 20 per cent up and 10 per cent downhill capabilities.

Continental reveals “fastest-ever performance racing tyre”, the Grand Prix 5000 TT TdF

The Grand Prix 5000 TT TdF joins Continental’s highly respected Grand Prix 5000 range, and is all about speed.

Continental says the GP 5000 TT TdF gives the lowest possible weight and coefficient of rolling resistance, enabling a claimed saving of 17 seconds over a 40 kilometre time trial when compared to Continental’s Grand Prix 5000 S TR.

The brand says this has been achieved by optimising the tread thickness and construction to reduce material deformation at the contact point between road and tyre.

At a claimed 215 grams, the Grand Prix 5000 TT TdF comes in at 35 grams lighter in 25-622 than Continental’s Grand Prix 5000 S TR.

Interestingly, it is hookless compatible and tubeless ready – a combination Continental only relatively recently added to the Grand Prix 5000 line up in the form of that S TR model.

When we had those tyres on test, we found that the margin for error when it came to pressure setting was quite small, making it easier to accidently blow the tyres off the rim when seating them for the first time compared to its competitors.

We'd be curious to see whether that issue has been addressed in this new TT TdF model. When we get our hands on a set, we'll let you know.

The tyres are available exclusively in the black sidewall colourway and cost €99.99 / ~£84.73 per tyre.

Oakley launches 2022 Tour de France collection

Oakley has rolled out this year’s Tour de France collection which takes inspiration from the geometric pattern found on the iconic race’s trophy.

Recognisable styles including the Oakley Kato, Jawbreaker, Sutro Lite and Holbrook are all available in the new design.

The Tour de France Sutro Lite is the semi-rimless version of the Sutro. The bold, versatile look protects from the elements and enhances vision with its Prizm Lens Technology.

The Tour de France Jawbreaker features an extended field of view in the upper peripheral region to optimise the frame for cycling, and also has temples that adjust to three different lengths for helmet compatibility.

For those looking for performance and style, the Tour de France Holbrook has a classic design, and is accented by metal rivets and yellow Oakley icons.

Pirelli’s Cinturato Gravel RC tyres bring a MTB-derived tread design to gravel racing

Pirelli has added a tubeless-ready gravel racing version of its Cinturato Gravel tyres. The new Cinturato Gravel RC tyres feature an aggressive MTB-derived tread design, and more resistance to cuts, claims Pirelli, to help face any racing terrain.

A tall profile and widely spaced knobs can be found on the sidewalls and a low profile and compact tread spacing in the central area.

This tread design is borrowed from the Scorpion XC RC which is a tyre in Pirelli’s MTB range that’s used in XC and Marathon World Cup races.

As with the other Cinturato Gravel tyres in the range, the new Cinturato Gravel RC features Pirelli’s SpeedGRIP compound.

“SpeedGRIP offers durability comparable to that of the MTB SmartGRIP, excellent chemical grip on wet surfaces and a reduction in rolling resistance very close to that of a pure road tyre,” Pirelli claims.

The Cinturato Gravel RC has also greater reinforcement than other tyres in the range to ensure performance on any type of terrain.

Its casing, in 60TPI nylon, is protected by a 'belt', which goes from bead to bead. According to Pirelli, TechWALL Gravel adds a layer of reinforcement and protection against cuts, without compromising the tyre's rolling resistance and rideability.

Available in 35-622, 40-622 and 45-622, in both black and a Classic version with tan sidewalls.

Muc-Off’s pledges 10% of profits in women’s cycling campaign

Muc-Off has launched its #MoveOver Campaign which is targeted at celebrating female cyclists across the world, and building momentum behind the movement as female riders continue to fight to overcome adversity.

As part of this Muc-Off says it’ll be donating 10% of all profits generated from sales – direct and through distribution and retail - of its Nano Tech Bike Cleaner, refill ranges and Waterless Wash, in July.

This #MoveOver campaign coincides with the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, in which twenty-four pro-teams will battle for a record €250,000 prize fund, in a gruelling, eight-day stage race between July 24-31.

Muc-Off is partnering with seven non-profits that help break down barriers between women and bikes. These include Cycle Sisters, Black Girls Do Bike, Homestretch Foundation and Women’s All Ride Collective, which - between them - provide support to women at every level, from beginner to those looking to step up to pro level.

At the top level Muc-Off has also recently started sponsoring the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team who stepped up this season to the World Tour, as the sister team to EF Education Easypost - and is one of the few teams in the women’s peloton who opt to pay the men’s WorldTour minimum salary to their riders.

Mio’s £299 Cyclo Discover Connect cycling computer for touring is now available

Designed for adventure cycling and touring enthusiasts, the Mio’s 3.5” full colour touchscreen Cyclo Discover Connect WIFI GPS Tour cycling computer is now available from Robert Dyas and the Mio website for £299.

Equipped with WIFI, transferring data is a cable-free experience and built-in Bluetooth also allows riders to see all messages from social media apps, including WhatsApp, Skype and other messenger services.

One neat-sounding feature is NeverMiss which sends you a notification / QR code on the device once you approach a spot/scene during a ride, and then you can obtain more information about the spot via a smartphone’s internet connection.

Mio has also unveiled its new MioShare mobile app, specifically designed for the device. The app can be used to find/manage routes and tours, and can also be used to sync routes from other routing planning cycling apps such as Strava and Komoot.

Check out Black Sheep’s limited artist edition Ellen Porteus x WMN collection for women

Black Sheep has collaborated with Melbourne artist Ellen Porteus for the brand's first ever limited WMN collection.

Porteus’ work crosses multiple mediums - illustration, animation and installation - and her latest collaboration sees petite birds take on villainous snakes in a range of new designs on cycling jerseys for women.

“Progress in women’s cycling and sport overall has never been more seismic and noticeable than it is right now. Ensuring women feel seen, heard and supported is vital from community bunchies up to the professional peloton,” says Black Sheep. “To celebrate this historic moment for women’s cycling, we commissioned bad-ass illustrative designer Ellen Porteus to create a collection that offers a subversive, tongue-in-cheek, authentic take on the modern female identity.”

The intricate designs feature on Black Sheep’s WMN’s collection. According to Black Sheep, Zer0 Pressure cuffless legs provide a seamless look and all-day comfort, while inbuilt invisible vertical support through the back of the jersey is designed to provide support even without bibs.