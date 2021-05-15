Vincenzo Nibali: 'My Giro started uphill and isn't getting much better'
Italian throws support behind team-mate Giulio Ciccone after crash on stage eight
Having suffered a broken wrist just a few weeks before the start of the 2021 Giro d'Italia, Vincenzo Nibali says his campaign for a third overall title "isn't getting much better" after crashing on stage eight.
The Italian, who won his home race in 2013 and 2016, has flown somewhat under the radar so far and sits in 16th place on GC, 1-43 down on race leader Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ).
Nibali's prospects at winning this year's Giro were dealt a major blow after his training crash the resulted in a fractured radius bone. The injury required surgery, and the 36-year-old is wearing a carbon brace to support it during the race.
Nibali did not sound overly optimistic after stage eight of the race, a medium mountain day won by the Victor Lafay (Cofidis) from the breakaway, with no major changes in the GC. He punctured early on in the stage while the breakaway was still forming, before crashing on a bend in a town further down the route.
Speaking after the stage Nibali said the injuries weren't bad and just some bruising, but indicated he would prioritise supporting his Trek-Segafredo team-mate Giulio Ciccone on Sunday's stage nine in the high mountains. Ciccone has impressed with his attacking in the opening week, and sits further up the GC than Nibali in seventh place, just 41 seconds off the overall lead.
"My Giro started uphill and isn't getting much better," Nibali said after stage eight.
"I’ve been through a lot today in the first part of the stage. First, a puncture and then a slip on a bend while going through a small town.
"I have a few bruises. Well, that's the way it is right now; I have to deal with it. I will think about recovering and look ahead.
"We have Ciccone who is going strong; it's right to stay close to him and to support him as a team. Tomorrow will be a tough and important stage. Let's focus on the team goal."
Stage nine will be a tough climbing test for the Giro peloton. The 158km stage from Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice begins on an unclassified climb before taking on five more climbs, four of which are classified. The final test is the category one summit finish, Campo Felice, a 5.7km climb that averages 5.8 per cent in gradient. The final 1.5km average over eight per cent however, with a 14 per cent ramp in the final 500m.
-
-
Five talking points from stage eight of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The GC contenders bide their time as the breakaway triumphs again at the Giro d'Italia
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Victor Lafay wins from breakaway to claim stage eight of the Giro d'Italia
Victor Lafay won from the breakaway on stage eight of the 2021 Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage eight of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The GC contenders bide their time as the breakaway triumphs again at the Giro d'Italia
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage seven of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Ewan doubles up, Gaviria goes long, and Merlier has a 'case of the Tom Dumoulins'
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Caleb Ewan takes second win on stage seven of Giro d'Italia 2021
The final few kilometres were over tight twisty roads but the Australian pocket rocket had to pace to take the win
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Team BikeExchange sports director thrown off Giro d'Italia after driving into Pieter Serry on stage six
The sports director did apologise to the Belgian rider but was thrown off the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage six of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Bahrain Victorious strike back, Egan Bernal on the attack again, as some favourites lose time - the biggest moments from a thrilling stage
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Attila Valter takes pink jersey as Gino Mader solos to Giro d'Italia stage six win
Race leader Alessandro De Marchi was dropped mid-way through the stage on a tough climbing day at the Giro d'Italia
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mikel Landa suffered multiple fractures in Giro d’Italia crash, team confirms
The Bahrain Victorious rider looked in great form before he crashed out of the race on day five
By Alex Ballinger •