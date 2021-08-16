Vuelta a España 2021 standings: The latest results from the final Grand Tour of the season

The Vuelta a España 2021 is underway with the first two stages already ridden. The opening time trial around the city of Burgos broke the race up nicely, seeing defending champion Primož Roglič go back into the leader's red jersey.

Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stormed to victory on the opening stage of the race, pipping Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) with a great time, giving him a good advantage over his main rivals.

The second stage went the way of the sprinters after a slow day in the boiling hot 35 degree temperatures.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) took the stage ahead of Deceuninck - Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen, meaning Alpecin-Fenix have won the opening sprint stage of all three Grand Tours in 2021.

The leaders' jerseys are made up of the red jersey for the overall leader, green for the leader in the points standings, blue and white polka-dots for the king of the mountains and white for the best young rider.

Red numbers are given to the best team and a yellow number for the most combative rider.

VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2021, STAGE TWO: CALERUEGA TO BURGOS (166.7KM)

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, in 3-58-57

2. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at same time

3. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange

4. Juan Sebastián Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates

5. Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

6. Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

7. Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrone

8. Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert

9. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

10. Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis, all at same time.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE TWO

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma, in 4-07-29

2. Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech, at four seconds

3. Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious, at 10s

4. Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo, at same time

5. Josef Černy (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 11s

6. Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, at 12s

7. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 14s

8. Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo, at 15s

9. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, at same time

10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 17s.

Other riders

11. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM, at 17s

12. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 18s

16. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Movistar Team, at 21s

23. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 25s

31. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 27s

44. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious, at 39s

56. Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 51s

67. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, at 59s

76. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo, at 1-11

121. Rafał Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-44

144. Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 2-57.

POINTS CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE TWO

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, 50pts

2. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, 50pts

3. Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech, 50pts

4. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, 27pts

5. Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma, 20pts.

MOUNTAINS STANDINGS AFTER STAGE TWO

1. Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma, 3pts

2. Sep Vanmarke (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation, 2pts

3. Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates, 1pt.

YOUTH STANDINGS AFTER STAGE TWO

1. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, in 4-07-41

2. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 2s

3. Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team, at 8s

4. Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain Victorious, at 11s

5. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 13s.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER STAGE TWO

1. Team Jumbo-Visma, in 12-23-04

2. Astana-Premier Tech, at 6s

3. Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 10s