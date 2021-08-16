Vuelta a España 2021 standings: The latest results from the final Grand Tour of the season
Who's wearing red, green, polka dot and white in the Spanish Grand Tour?
The Vuelta a España 2021 is underway with the first two stages already ridden. The opening time trial around the city of Burgos broke the race up nicely, seeing defending champion Primož Roglič go back into the leader's red jersey.
Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stormed to victory on the opening stage of the race, pipping Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) with a great time, giving him a good advantage over his main rivals.
The second stage went the way of the sprinters after a slow day in the boiling hot 35 degree temperatures.
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) took the stage ahead of Deceuninck - Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen, meaning Alpecin-Fenix have won the opening sprint stage of all three Grand Tours in 2021.
The leaders' jerseys are made up of the red jersey for the overall leader, green for the leader in the points standings, blue and white polka-dots for the king of the mountains and white for the best young rider.
Red numbers are given to the best team and a yellow number for the most combative rider.
VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2021, STAGE TWO: CALERUEGA TO BURGOS (166.7KM)
1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, in 3-58-57
2. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at same time
3. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4. Juan Sebastián Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
5. Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
6. Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7. Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrone
8. Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert
9. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
10. Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis, all at same time.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE TWO
1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma, in 4-07-29
2. Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech, at four seconds
3. Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious, at 10s
4. Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo, at same time
5. Josef Černy (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 11s
6. Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, at 12s
7. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 14s
8. Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo, at 15s
9. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, at same time
10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 17s.
Other riders
11. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM, at 17s
12. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 18s
16. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Movistar Team, at 21s
23. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 25s
31. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 27s
44. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious, at 39s
56. Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 51s
67. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, at 59s
76. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo, at 1-11
121. Rafał Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-44
144. Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 2-57.
POINTS CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE TWO
1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, 50pts
2. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, 50pts
3. Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech, 50pts
4. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, 27pts
5. Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma, 20pts.
MOUNTAINS STANDINGS AFTER STAGE TWO
1. Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma, 3pts
2. Sep Vanmarke (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation, 2pts
3. Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates, 1pt.
YOUTH STANDINGS AFTER STAGE TWO
1. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, in 4-07-41
2. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 2s
3. Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2r-Citroën Team, at 8s
4. Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain Victorious, at 11s
5. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 13s.
TEAM STANDINGS AFTER STAGE TWO
1. Team Jumbo-Visma, in 12-23-04
2. Astana-Premier Tech, at 6s
3. Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 10s
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Hundreds ride naked through London in environmental and cyclist safety protest
The World Naked Bike Ride returns after 26 months away
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish will race Tour of Britain 2021
The sprinting star won four stages at this year's Tour de France and looks back in top shape again
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Vuelta a España 2021 stage one time trial start times
The start times for the opening stage of the 2021 Spanish Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Adam Yates hopes targeting the Vuelta a España gives him advantage over rivals
The British rider has had the Spanish Grand Tour as his main season goal for 2021
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal says winning all three Grand Tours is the 'biggest goal in my career now'
The Colombian star comes into the Vuelta a España as one of the big favourites for the title
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tom Pidcock using Grand Tour debut at Vuelta a España 2021 as learning experience
The British rider made sure he let Olympic gold sink in before focussing on his Grand Tour debut
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five things to look out for at the Vuelta a España 2021 week one
The final Grand Tour of the year kicks off with a tough first week
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Who are the US riders in the Vuelta a España 2021?
Six riders from the US are set to roll off the start ramp in Burgos
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Who are the British riders riding the Vuelta a España 2021?
Seven British riders are currently down to ride the final Grand Tour of the 2021 season
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Who are the bookies's favourites for the Vuelta a España 2021?
Who do the bookies tip to take red in Santiago de Compostela
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •