Vuelta a San Juan to be broadcast live in UK for the first time

The Argentinian stage race is a set for a surprisingly strong field

The Vuelta a San Juan will be televised in the UK for the first time this year as an all-star list of riders is due to line up.

Sprinting talent including Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria are due to test their early season form, alongside climbers Nairo Quintana and Julian Alaphilippe.

The Argentinian stage race, held in late January, will be broadcast live on Eurosport.

While the full start list has not yet been confirmed, WorldTour teams are sending some of their biggest talents to Argentina.

There are six WorldTour teams due to start alongside Pro Conti outfits including Israel Cycling Academy and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec.

Bora-Hansgrohe are expected to send both their sprinting powerhouses Peter Sagan and Irishman Sam Bennett.

Brit Mark Cavendish is also expected to appear with Dimension Data, testing his legs in the early season as he returns from illness.

Deceuninck – Quick–Step are fielding a typically ambitious squad, including charismatic climber Julian Alaphilippe, blossoming sprinter Álvaro Hodeg and 18 year-old Belgian revelation Remco Evenepoel.

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria will be making his debut in UAE Team Emirates colours after shifting from Quick – Step.

Movistar are investing some of their strong South American hopefuls in the race, including Nairo Quintana, Winner Anacona and Richard Carapaz.

Lotto–Soudal are the final WorldTour team due to show, with Strade Bianche 2018 winner Tiesj Benoot among their all-Belgian squad.

Taking place from January 27 until February 3, the race was first held in 1982.

The race will open with a sprint stage, then an undulating stretch on stage two, followed by a 12km time trial on stage three.

Stages four and five will test the climbers, before the final chances for the fast men on stages four and five.

The race will be broadcast live from around 9.30pm each evening on Eurosport.

We will update this page with full details of the TV guide when they are available.