Where to attend a Tour de Frances Femmes watch party near you

In 2022, we witnessed the momentous revival of a women’s Tour de France with Annemiek van Vleuten winning the yellow jersey in 33 years. The event was reported as a smashing success with millions of people across 190 countries tuning in to watch eight action-packed days of racing. The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift became an instant flagship race on the women’s WorldTour calendar, and on Sunday, July 23, 154 riders will roll from the start line in Clermont-Ferrand for the much-anticipated second edition. 

Will you be watching?

With public watch parties happening across the country, Liv, a women’s bike manufacturer and sponsor of the young rider jersey at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, hopes to keep the momentum going.

“Strong race viewership has been cited as an integral metric to increase sponsorship of women’s cycling events. Last year’s inaugural race reported global viewership numbers that surpassed many races in the men’s World Tour circuit, and Liv is determined to keep these numbers strong,” Liv states. 

To do so, Liv is hosting fun and free opportunities for fans to watch the race. 

“Attending the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in France last year was a dream of mine, and it reinforced the importance of race opportunities for the growth of women’s cycling,” said Bonnie Tu, Liv Founder and Giant Group chairperson. “If we can inspire one more girl or woman into cycling by creating more opportunities for her to watch the women’s race, we’ve done our part.” 

Where to watch the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Annemiek van Vleuten - Tour de France Femmes 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On TV:

More than 22 hours of live coverage of last year's inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift were broadcast last year, with 23.2 million viewers tuning in to watch the action live. 

For this year's edition, the host broadcasters are France TV Sport and Eurovision Sport. 

The race will be shown live in the UK and Europe on Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+. In the U.S., fan will be able to tune in to the action on CNBC and Peacock Premium.

In person:

The bars and bike shops will be showing the race:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
VenueCityState
Pure Ride CyclesLake ForestCA
Fullerton BicyclesFullertonCA
The Cyclery Bike ShopLa MiradaCA
Mike's BikesDenverCO
Bax Cycles Cos CobCT
Real Bikes VeniceFL
Big Peach - Midtown Midtown AtlantaGA
Roswell Bicycles RoswellGA
Pedal Power Bike ShopLexingtonKY
Papa WheeliesWellesleyMA
Landry's BicyclesWestboroughMA
Landry's Bicycles BostonMA
Landry's BicyclesCharlestownMA
Landry's BicyclesWorcesterMA
Bike Center LTD GaithersburgMD
Terrapin Bicycles BethesdaMD
Slipping GearsBangorME
Two Wheeler Dealer WilmingtonNC
Papa Wheelies PortsmouthNH
Aistriu MarltonNJ
Giant Buffalo Campus Wheel Works BuffaloNY
Grey Ghost BicyclesGlen FallsNY
Grey Ghost Bicycles Saratoga SpringsNY
The Sports BraPortlandOR
Sweetwater Bikes Sweetwater Bikes AmbridgePA
Cadence Cycling & MultisportPhiladelphiaPA
Bikes PlusGermantownTN
Galaxy BicyclesSan MarcosTX
Urban Bicycle GalleryHoustonTX
Blue Wheel Bicycles CharlottesvilleVA
Pedal Power PlusRichmondVA
Rough & TumbleSeattleWA
Wheel & SprocketMilwaukeeWI

Tour de France Femmes 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Race Overview

The Tour de France avec Femmes returns on Sunday, July 23. Eight exciting stages will see the women's peloton traverse across France for a total of 956 kilometers (594 miles).  

Dates: 23-30 July 2023

Number of stages: 8

Total distance: 956km

Number of teams: 22

Read about the route, the contestants and where to watch in our 2023 guide.

