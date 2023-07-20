Where to attend a Tour de Frances Femmes watch party near you
Watch parties are taking place throughout the US - here’s where to join one
In 2022, we witnessed the momentous revival of a women’s Tour de France with Annemiek van Vleuten winning the yellow jersey in 33 years. The event was reported as a smashing success with millions of people across 190 countries tuning in to watch eight action-packed days of racing. The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift became an instant flagship race on the women’s WorldTour calendar, and on Sunday, July 23, 154 riders will roll from the start line in Clermont-Ferrand for the much-anticipated second edition.
Will you be watching?
With public watch parties happening across the country, Liv, a women’s bike manufacturer and sponsor of the young rider jersey at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, hopes to keep the momentum going.
“Strong race viewership has been cited as an integral metric to increase sponsorship of women’s cycling events. Last year’s inaugural race reported global viewership numbers that surpassed many races in the men’s World Tour circuit, and Liv is determined to keep these numbers strong,” Liv states.
To do so, Liv is hosting fun and free opportunities for fans to watch the race.
“Attending the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in France last year was a dream of mine, and it reinforced the importance of race opportunities for the growth of women’s cycling,” said Bonnie Tu, Liv Founder and Giant Group chairperson. “If we can inspire one more girl or woman into cycling by creating more opportunities for her to watch the women’s race, we’ve done our part.”
Where to watch the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
On TV:
More than 22 hours of live coverage of last year's inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift were broadcast last year, with 23.2 million viewers tuning in to watch the action live.
For this year's edition, the host broadcasters are France TV Sport and Eurovision Sport.
The race will be shown live in the UK and Europe on Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+. In the U.S., fan will be able to tune in to the action on CNBC and Peacock Premium.
In person:
The bars and bike shops will be showing the race:
|Venue
|City
|State
|Pure Ride Cycles
|Lake Forest
|CA
|Fullerton Bicycles
|Fullerton
|CA
|The Cyclery Bike Shop
|La Mirada
|CA
|Mike's Bikes
|Denver
|CO
|Bax Cycles
|Cos Cob
|CT
|Real Bikes
|Venice
|FL
|Big Peach - Midtown
|Midtown Atlanta
|GA
|Roswell Bicycles
|Roswell
|GA
|Pedal Power Bike Shop
|Lexington
|KY
|Papa Wheelies
|Wellesley
|MA
|Landry's Bicycles
|Westborough
|MA
|Landry's Bicycles
|Boston
|MA
|Landry's Bicycles
|Charlestown
|MA
|Landry's Bicycles
|Worcester
|MA
|Bike Center LTD
|Gaithersburg
|MD
|Terrapin Bicycles
|Bethesda
|MD
|Slipping Gears
|Bangor
|ME
|Two Wheeler Dealer
|Wilmington
|NC
|Papa Wheelies
|Portsmouth
|NH
|Aistriu
|Marlton
|NJ
|Giant Buffalo Campus Wheel Works
|Buffalo
|NY
|Grey Ghost Bicycles
|Glen Falls
|NY
|Grey Ghost Bicycles
|Saratoga Springs
|NY
|The Sports Bra
|Portland
|OR
|Sweetwater Bikes
|Sweetwater Bikes Ambridge
|PA
|Cadence Cycling & Multisport
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Bikes Plus
|Germantown
|TN
|Galaxy Bicycles
|San Marcos
|TX
|Urban Bicycle Gallery
|Houston
|TX
|Blue Wheel Bicycles
|Charlottesville
|VA
|Pedal Power Plus
|Richmond
|VA
|Rough & Tumble
|Seattle
|WA
|Wheel & Sprocket
|Milwaukee
|WI
Race Overview
The Tour de France avec Femmes returns on Sunday, July 23. Eight exciting stages will see the women's peloton traverse across France for a total of 956 kilometers (594 miles).
Dates: 23-30 July 2023
Number of stages: 8
Total distance: 956km
Number of teams: 22
Read about the route, the contestants and where to watch in our 2023 guide.
