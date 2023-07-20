Where to attend a Tour de Frances Femmes watch party near you

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In 2022, we witnessed the momentous revival of a women’s Tour de France with Annemiek van Vleuten winning the yellow jersey in 33 years. The event was reported as a smashing success with millions of people across 190 countries tuning in to watch eight action-packed days of racing. The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift became an instant flagship race on the women’s WorldTour calendar, and on Sunday, July 23, 154 riders will roll from the start line in Clermont-Ferrand for the much-anticipated second edition.

Will you be watching?

With public watch parties happening across the country, Liv, a women’s bike manufacturer and sponsor of the young rider jersey at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, hopes to keep the momentum going.

“Strong race viewership has been cited as an integral metric to increase sponsorship of women’s cycling events. Last year’s inaugural race reported global viewership numbers that surpassed many races in the men’s World Tour circuit, and Liv is determined to keep these numbers strong,” Liv states.

To do so, Liv is hosting fun and free opportunities for fans to watch the race.

“Attending the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in France last year was a dream of mine, and it reinforced the importance of race opportunities for the growth of women’s cycling,” said Bonnie Tu, Liv Founder and Giant Group chairperson. “If we can inspire one more girl or woman into cycling by creating more opportunities for her to watch the women’s race, we’ve done our part.”

Where to watch the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On TV:

More than 22 hours of live coverage of last year's inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift were broadcast last year, with 23.2 million viewers tuning in to watch the action live.

For this year's edition, the host broadcasters are France TV Sport and Eurovision Sport.

The race will be shown live in the UK and Europe on Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+. In the U.S., fan will be able to tune in to the action on CNBC and Peacock Premium.

In person:

The bars and bike shops will be showing the race:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Venue City State Pure Ride Cycles Lake Forest CA Fullerton Bicycles Fullerton CA The Cyclery Bike Shop La Mirada CA Mike's Bikes Denver CO Bax Cycles Cos Cob CT Real Bikes Venice FL Big Peach - Midtown Midtown Atlanta GA Roswell Bicycles Roswell GA Pedal Power Bike Shop Lexington KY Papa Wheelies Wellesley MA Landry's Bicycles Westborough MA Landry's Bicycles Boston MA Landry's Bicycles Charlestown MA Landry's Bicycles Worcester MA Bike Center LTD Gaithersburg MD Terrapin Bicycles Bethesda MD Slipping Gears Bangor ME Two Wheeler Dealer Wilmington NC Papa Wheelies Portsmouth NH Aistriu Marlton NJ Giant Buffalo Campus Wheel Works Buffalo NY Grey Ghost Bicycles Glen Falls NY Grey Ghost Bicycles Saratoga Springs NY The Sports Bra Portland OR Sweetwater Bikes Sweetwater Bikes Ambridge PA Cadence Cycling & Multisport Philadelphia PA Bikes Plus Germantown TN Galaxy Bicycles San Marcos TX Urban Bicycle Gallery Houston TX Blue Wheel Bicycles Charlottesville VA Pedal Power Plus Richmond VA Rough & Tumble Seattle WA Wheel & Sprocket Milwaukee WI

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Race Overview

The Tour de France avec Femmes returns on Sunday, July 23. Eight exciting stages will see the women's peloton traverse across France for a total of 956 kilometers (594 miles).

Dates: 23-30 July 2023

Number of stages: 8

Total distance: 956km

Number of teams: 22

