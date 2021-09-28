Who are the bookies' favourites for Paris-Roubaix 2021?
There are two stand-out favourites according to the bookies for the upcoming 'Hell of the North'
Paris-Roubaix is finally almost upon us - but who is the bookies' favourite to top the step and lift the cobblestone trophy?
Taking place on Sunday, October 3 the men's edition of Paris-Roubaix is set to be a tough one as it is looking like it will be the first wet edition since 2002, over the 257km route from Compiègne to the outdoor velodrome in Roubaix after 29 brutal cobbled sectors.
Unfortunately, we couldn't find odds for the first-ever women's Paris-Roubaix, but we've compiled the men's odds.
>>> 'The girls who were still there can blame themselves': Annemiek van Vleuten critical of team-mates at World Championships
In the men's 118th running of the event, two riders are standing out for the bookies, even with the relatively poor showings, by their standards, at the recent road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium.
Of course, the race has attracted some of the biggest and best names in the world of cycling on cobbles including defending champion, Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), although likely in a different role two years on from his 2019 win.
Newly re-crowned world champion, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) will not be part of the peloton but some of the riders who were involved in the Worlds will likely be up there in Roubaix.
But who is the favourite according to the bookies?
Well, you may not be surprised that Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes that top spot on Oddschecker, despite his 11th place at the World Championships and looking a bit tired after a very long season. He sits at 7/2.
Second in line for the win is someone who is perhaps doing the opposite to Van Aert after coming back from injury - Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) managed a strong eighth place considering he's coming back to form from his back injury. The bookies have set him at 5/1.
Former world champion and Danish powerhouse, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) is perhaps a surprising man to see as third favourite, but his credentials suit the cobbles of Roubaix perfectly and the bookies think that will work for him giving him 11/1 on the odds.
The reigning champion, Gilbert hasn't had the best last two seasons with Lotto-Soudal and sits down at 125/1.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is another rider who didn't have a great Worlds, finishing 26th, but he is still given 14/1. Three Deceuninck - Quick-Step riders are in the mix too with Florian Sénéchal, Zdeněk Štybar and Kasper Asgreen at 16/1, 20/1 and 25/1 respectively.
Second place at the Worlds, Dylan van Baarle isn't even the highest places Ineos Grenadiers rider according to the bookies, even though the route suits a rider like Van Baarle, with the Dutchman sitting at 33/1.
Van Baarle's team-mate, Tom Pidcock comes in with great form too and is also a former winner of the junior Roubaix in 2017 and now sits at 20/1 after taking sixth in the World Championships.
The runner-up in the last edition of the race in 2019, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) sits at the same odds as Van Baarle at 33/1.
Swiss star Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) is another rider who should suit the race, he's at 50/1. Another former runner-up, Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) is at 400/1.
A couple more former winners as Niki Terpstra (TotalEnergies) at 150/1 and John Degenkolb (Lotto-Soudal) at 33/1.
Some outside picks for the race that have made to the list are: Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain Victorious) at 80/1, Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) at 100/1, former winner Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroen) at 125/1 with team-mate Oliver Naesen on the same.
Paris-Roubaix 2021 odds (Winner- Oddschecker)
Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma, 7/2
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix, 5/1
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, 11/1
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe, 14/1
Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, 16/1
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo, 18/1
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, 20/1
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, 20/1
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, 25/1
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceunick - Quick-Step, 28/1.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
How to use a foam roller: exercises and stretches
Foam rolling can aid recovery and stave off injury - we outline a ten minute routine you can do daily to keep your muscles happy
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Do cyclists really need to carb-load before a big ride?
With high carbohydrate intake now seen as a 'bad thing' in some circles, we take a look at pre-ride carb-loading and sift out the misconceptions
By David Bradford •
-
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021: Everything you need to know about the inaugural cobbled Classic
From the route to the contenders, here are all the details of the first women’s Paris-Roubaix
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Greg Van Avermaet looking for redemption at Paris-Roubaix after omission from Belgian Worlds squad
The Belgian has represented his national team at the World Championships every year since 2007
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 men’s start list
Here are the riders competing in the delayed cobbled Monument
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 officially postponed
The 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix has been postponed, the organiser has officially announced.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Geraint Thomas eyeing Paris-Roubaix return in 2022
The Welshman was speaking on his podcast to four-time winner Tom Boonen when he said he'd like to try and win the Queen of the Classics in 2022
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Teams expecting imminent decision on Paris-Roubaix as postponement rumours continue
No official word from organisers since media reports suggested the race would be postponed
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
‘There is no final decision, but there is a chance Paris-Roubaix will be postponed,’ says France’s sports minister
France’s sport minister has said no final decision has been made on the postponement of Paris-Roubaix 2021, but the race would still be delayed.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 postponed, according to report
Paris-Roubaix 2021 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to French media.
By Alex Ballinger •