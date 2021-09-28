Who are the bookies' favourites for Paris-Roubaix 2021?

Paris-Roubaix is finally almost upon us - but who is the bookies' favourite to top the step and lift the cobblestone trophy?

Taking place on Sunday, October 3 the men's edition of Paris-Roubaix is set to be a tough one as it is looking like it will be the first wet edition since 2002, over the 257km route from Compiègne to the outdoor velodrome in Roubaix after 29 brutal cobbled sectors.

Unfortunately, we couldn't find odds for the first-ever women's Paris-Roubaix, but we've compiled the men's odds.

In the men's 118th running of the event, two riders are standing out for the bookies, even with the relatively poor showings, by their standards, at the recent road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium.

Of course, the race has attracted some of the biggest and best names in the world of cycling on cobbles including defending champion, Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), although likely in a different role two years on from his 2019 win.

Newly re-crowned world champion, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) will not be part of the peloton but some of the riders who were involved in the Worlds will likely be up there in Roubaix.

But who is the favourite according to the bookies?

Well, you may not be surprised that Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes that top spot on Oddschecker, despite his 11th place at the World Championships and looking a bit tired after a very long season. He sits at 7/2.

Second in line for the win is someone who is perhaps doing the opposite to Van Aert after coming back from injury - Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) managed a strong eighth place considering he's coming back to form from his back injury. The bookies have set him at 5/1.

Former world champion and Danish powerhouse, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) is perhaps a surprising man to see as third favourite, but his credentials suit the cobbles of Roubaix perfectly and the bookies think that will work for him giving him 11/1 on the odds.

The reigning champion, Gilbert hasn't had the best last two seasons with Lotto-Soudal and sits down at 125/1.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is another rider who didn't have a great Worlds, finishing 26th, but he is still given 14/1. Three Deceuninck - Quick-Step riders are in the mix too with Florian Sénéchal, Zdeněk Štybar and Kasper Asgreen at 16/1, 20/1 and 25/1 respectively.

Second place at the Worlds, Dylan van Baarle isn't even the highest places Ineos Grenadiers rider according to the bookies, even though the route suits a rider like Van Baarle, with the Dutchman sitting at 33/1.

Van Baarle's team-mate, Tom Pidcock comes in with great form too and is also a former winner of the junior Roubaix in 2017 and now sits at 20/1 after taking sixth in the World Championships.

The runner-up in the last edition of the race in 2019, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) sits at the same odds as Van Baarle at 33/1.

Swiss star Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) is another rider who should suit the race, he's at 50/1. Another former runner-up, Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) is at 400/1.

A couple more former winners as Niki Terpstra (TotalEnergies) at 150/1 and John Degenkolb (Lotto-Soudal) at 33/1.

Some outside picks for the race that have made to the list are: Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain Victorious) at 80/1, Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) at 100/1, former winner Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroen) at 125/1 with team-mate Oliver Naesen on the same.

Paris-Roubaix 2021 odds (Winner- Oddschecker)

Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma, 7/2

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix, 5/1

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, 11/1

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe, 14/1

Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, 16/1

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo, 18/1

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, 20/1

Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, 20/1

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, 25/1

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceunick - Quick-Step, 28/1.