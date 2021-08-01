Worthington takes gold and Brooks bronze in stellar BMX freestyle for GB at Tokyo Olympics
Charlotte Worthington pulled off a trick that hadn't been completed so far in the women's competition in order to claim gold
By Jonny Long
Just as in the BMX racing, Great Britain was amongst the medals once again in the freestyle competition as Charlotte Worthington won gold and Declan Brooks took bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
Despite a fall on her first run, Worthington scored 97.50 on her second, pulling off a 360 backflip over the central box on the course - a trick that had never before been completed in the women's competition.
Worthington was faced with a nervous wait after her sensational run, as the pre-competition favourite, Australian Hannah Roberts, was still to come. The 19-year-old made a mistake in her last attempt, however, slipping off the pedals on a double tailwhip, meaning she had to settle for silver.
“I said to my coach on the way out, ‘Let’s just go out there and have some fun, be relaxed',” Worthington said. “I just tried to take it one trick at a time.
>>> 'I was watching the map on my Garmin, the others were too focused on the race situation': Powless on San Sebastián win
“It was tough to get back up there after falling on my first run. You start to think, ‘Oh, what if this isn’t it? What if I’ve not got it?’ But you’ve got to just keep telling yourself that you do have it.”
The men's competition stuck more tightly to the script, as top-seed Logan Martin achieved a score of 93.30 on his first run that would already set him up with an imperious lead, landing tricks such as a triple opposite tailwhip, 720 barspin and a flair opposite downside tailwhip.
Brit Declan Brooks scored high enough to slot into the silver medal position with five riders left to go but was usurped by Venezuelan Daniel Dhers, who jumped from fourth to second and bumped Brooks down to Bronze.
"Coming into this event I was never a favourite to win the event," Brooks said. "So for me it was just to get a medal. So I'm super pumped to have delivered on that."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
'Deafening' Basque fans and tactical precision as Simon Carr key to EF's Clásica San Sebastián win
The Brit dropped Mikel Landa to forge clear before team-mate Neilson Powless finished off the job and took the victory
By Jonny Long •
-
'I was watching the map on my Garmin, the others were too focused on the race situation': Powless on San Sebastián win
The American avoided a late crash and showed a strong sprint finish to pip Matej Mohorič to the victory
By Jonny Long •
-
Team GB smash Tokyo 2020 Olympic BMX racing finals, as Beth Shriever takes gold and Kye Whyte silver
Huge performances to add to GB’s cycling medal tally
By Alex Ballinger •
-
German coach sent home and suspended after racist remarks at Olympic time trial
Patrick Moster has since apologised after his comments about Algerian and Eritrean riders
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'Otherwise I won't be able to sleep for a week': Ganna and Küng miss out on Olympic medals by slimmest of margins
The world and European champions miss out by a matter of seconds over 44km course
By Jonny Long •
-
German coach apologises for racist remarks made during time trial at Tokyo Olympics
The sports director could be heard on TV coverage shouting the remarks
By Jonny Long •
-
Geraint Thomas says he 'just needs to stay positive and try to keep going' after Olympic time trial
The British rider has suffered through crashes at both the Tour de France and the Olympic road race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tokyo 2020: Primož Roglič 'had nothing to lose' on gold medal ride in Olympic time trial
The Slovenian star crashed out of the Tour de France four weeks ago
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'It was a difficult road to get here': Tom Dumoulin marks return to cycling with Olympics silver
'He took a deep dive and chose Tokyo as a trigger to push that career forward'
By Jonny Long •
-
'The 22 kilometres passed by like one second,' says Van Vleuten as she upgrades silver for gold in Tokyo
The Dutchwoman put the road race behind her as she soared to Olympic glory
By Jonny Long •