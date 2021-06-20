Wout van Aert wins Belgian road race title, Evenepoel third, on weekend of National Championships
All the action from this weekend's national championships
By Jonny Long
Wout van Aert confirmed his form after having his appendix removed last month by winning the Belgian national road race championships ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Edward Theuns, with Remco Evenepoel taking third place.
Van Aert and Evenepoel had attacked on a descent in the closing kilometres, finishing only five seconds ahead of the chasing group as their collaboration faltered, the Jumbo-Visma man opening up his sprint early to distance Evenepoel and pip Theuns on the line to take his first-ever Belgian elite men's road race champion's jersey.
Elsewhere, on a weekend when many national titles were settled, Sonny Colbrelli became Italian road race champion for the first time in his career, while Rémi Cavagna won the French title with a solo attack.
Omar Fraile will wear the Spanish champion's jersey this coming year, as Timo Roosen picked up the Dutch title, Mathieu van der Poel not finishing the race after attacking off the front on his own, and Max Schachmann successfully defended his German title.
>>> Egan Bernal doesn't think he'll be able to win the Vuelta a España this year but dreams of completing Grand Tour set
Peter Sagan won the Slovakian road race for the first time since 2018, ensuring he'll be wearing a distinctive jersey at the upcoming Tour de France, while Matej Mohorič won in Slovenia, Tadej Pogačar fifth.
Elisa Longo Borghini picked up both the road race and time trial titles for the second consecutive year, as Amy Pieters won the Dutch road race, Lotte Kopecky the Belgian, Mavi García the Spanish and Évita Muzic the French.
In the time trial, Matteo Sobrero won the Italian title, Filippo Ganna finishing outside the medals in fourth, as a resurgent Tom Dumoulin captured the Dutch jersey.
Yves Lampaert beat Remco Evenepoel and Victor Campenaerts to the Belgian title as Tony Martin won the German time trial for a record tenth time.
Kopecky and Garcia also doubled up on national titles, winning their time trial races, while Anna van der Breggen took the Dutch race against the clock, beating Ellen Van Dijk and Lucinda Brand.
-
-
Police shoot driver who reportedly drove into group of riders during bike race
Six riders were transported to hospital, four in critical condition
By Jonny Long •
-
Gas stations, hallucinations and a good cry in a field: A brutal untold story from Unbound Gravel 2021
Will Loevner broke his left hand in a crash halfway through the 350-mile race, a gas station attendant also helping him duct tape up another wound at 5 am
By Jonny Long •
-
Wout van Aert selected to ride Tokyo Olympics
The Belgian star is set to take part in the road race and the time trial after riding the Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert ordered to pay €662,000 to Nick Nuyens due to breaking contract with old team
The Belgian star broke his contract with Sniper Cycling BVBA in 2018 to join Jumbo-Visma
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
‘Closest ever photo finish?’ - Cycling world reacts to Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert’s thrilling Amstel Gold Race sprint
The 2021 Amstel Gold Race came down to an almost unbelievably close finish.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert share Strava data from Brabantse Pijl 2021
Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert have shared their Strava rides from the 2021 Brabantse Pijl, after a thrilling battle on the Belgian streets.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert's trainer says Tirreno-Adriatico 'was so tough, it was not a build up week' for the Classics
Wout van Aert's trainer has said that Tirreno-Adriatico has had a negative effect on the rider's Classics season which saw the Belgian manage to win Ghent-Wevelgem but missing out in the rest
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert says he ‘just wasn’t good enough’ in Tour of Flanders 2021
Wout van Aert said he “wasn’t good enough in the end” as he finished sixth in the Tour of Flanders 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
How to watch the E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2021: Live stream the thrilling Belgian one-day race
The E3 Saxo Bank Classic once again features a start list stacked with stars, as the Belgian Classics season continues.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert confident heading into E3 Saxo Bank Classic as he aims to make race as 'tough' as possible
The Belgian star says the difficulty of the one-day Classics makes a bunch sprint 'virtually impossible'
By Richard Windsor •