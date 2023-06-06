You could own a Giro edition EF Education-EasyPost Pro Cycling team bike
Cannondale to raffle off Jonathan Caicedo’s race bike from the 2021 Giro d’Italia to benefit youth bike program
Many of us may never be as fast a Giro d’Italia rider, but here’s a chance to look like one.
Bicycle manufacturer Cannondale has partnered with the Los Angeles Bike Academy to raffle off Jonathan Caicedo's race bike from the 2021 Giro d'Italia.
The bike is a custom-painted limited edition Giro d'Italia Cannondale SuperSix Evo in the EF Education-EasyPost team colors. The bike features a full Dura Ace DI2 groupset with Hollowgram cranks, 53/39T chainrings and a 11-30T rear cassette. The cockpit consists of a Vision Metron 5D Integrated carbon handlebar with Prologo bar tape. And the 40mm deep carbon Vision Metron wheels are wrapped in Vittoria Corsa tubeless ready tires.
The Los Angeles Bike Academy (L.A.B.A.) is a youth cycling team and bicycle education program with a mission to empower, educate and develop entrepreneurial and leadership skills in youth. The L.A.B.A. focuses on helping underserved communities where opportunities and access to cycling are much more limited.
The L.A.B.A runs a full-service bike repair shop to help fund their program. They use the shop to teach young cyclists mechanical skills and create a hub for youth cycling and community. Kids 10-18 can participate in the L.A.B.A and in their earn a bike program. In this program, they learn all the mechanical knowledge on how to strip down and rebuild a bicycle, and at the completion of the program, they get to keep the bike they built along with a helmet and bike lock.
Cannondale has donated this limited-edition Giro d'Italia team bike to the L.A.B.A. to help support the program. The bike will be raffled off, here, and you can buy entries for $25 USD, with all proceeds going to support developing cycling in underserved communities.
The raffle will be open from June 6th till June 27th, when a winner will be randomly selected. While donations are accepted worldwide, the raffle is only open to U.S. residents.
Henry Lord is a Cycling Weekly Intern. He grew up in southern Maine and was introduced to mountain biking by his dad. Lord grew up racing mountain bikes and cyclocross across the East Coast as well as downhill and XC skiing. He moved out west to Durango, Colorado to start college at Fort Lewis, where in the last two years he has focused on road racing in addition to studying Communication design and marketing.
