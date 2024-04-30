Zwift's Watopia expands again with new climb

The Grade Climb, and 'My List' feature among new updates announced

The Grade climb on Zwift
(Image credit: Zwift)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

A new climb, 'The Grade' is set to debut on Zwift this June, as part of Watopia's recent addition, the Southern Coast.

The extension to the virtual world is just one of a slew of features announced on Tuesday: a new way of queuing up workouts, 'My List', is coming in the next update; a refresh of the heads-up display (HUD); and better integration with other training platforms and coaching services.

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

