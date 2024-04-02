Bravur turns back the clock with new Team Herritage watch collection

New watches feature subtle hints to the 'golden era' of cycling

Bravur Team Herritage watches
(Image credit: Bravur)
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

Today, luxury Swedish watch brand Bravur has unveiled its latest range of cycling-inspired watches. The 'Team Heritage' collection features designs influenced by what Bravur calls the 'golden days' of cycling, with pattern and colour accents paying tribute to renowned team colours from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The collection features three watches in total, each of which comes packaged inside a full leather handlebar bag to complete the vintage aesthetic.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1