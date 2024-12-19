Brompton recalls G Line over hinge spindle risk

British folding bike brand Brompton has issued a recall notice on its G Line gravel bikes; based on a report of a hinge spindle failing, it will swap the part on all existing bikes.

The affected part is the spindle in the primary front hinge that enables the main frame tube to fold. Brompton says that it has identified that corrosion is the cause of the failure and will be swapping out the original spindle with a more durable version.

In a customer information release, Brompton tells customers: "If your G Line bike was produced before December 2024 then then [sic] it will likely need the fix."

The information page includes a serial number checker, which can identify if a bike is affected; those bought in December are said to be "likely" to already have the fix, identifed by a blue marker on the head of the hinge spindle.

The front hinge is integral to the structural integrity of the bike (Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)

Brompton has not issued a stop-ride notice, but is advising G-Line owners to contact their local Brompton Junction or Brompton Accredited Retailer to have the part swapped out. Brompton Customers will also receive a £20 voucher to spend in the brand’s webshop.

Brompton says that no injuries have been caused as a result of the part failing, but it has not disclosed when it first learned of the issue or how many bikes are affected.

I reviewed the Brompton G Line on launch back in September and was impressed with its performance both on- and off-road. I praised it for its secure and stable ride on everything from finely groomed gravel to mildly technical trails. It was also amazing fun to ride. However, the spindle is an integral structural part of the bike, and failure could lead to the frame collapsing.

Cycling Weekly has reached out to Brompton for comment, and will update this story should one be provided.