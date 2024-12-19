Brompton recalls G Line over hinge spindle risk

Brompton G Line gravel bikes are being recalled over fears that the front hinge spindle may corrode and fail

Brompton G Line in a wheat field
(Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)
Simon Fellows
By
published
News

British folding bike brand Brompton has issued a recall notice on its G Line gravel bikes; based on a report of a hinge spindle failing, it will swap the part on all existing bikes.

The affected part is the spindle in the primary front hinge that enables the main frame tube to fold. Brompton says that it has identified that corrosion is the cause of the failure and will be swapping out the original spindle with a more durable version.

