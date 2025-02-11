Cannondale's updated SuperX is designed to 'smash gravel races'

Cannondale has unveiled an updated version of its SuperX.

Starting life as a dedicated cyclocross bike in 2016, the newest model is aimed at the gravel racing market, borrowing design cues from the US brand’s WorldTour winning SuperSix Evo road bike. It’s offered in three specifications including a limited edition LAB71 frameset and complete bike.

The LAB71 model has already been raced at the World Gravel Championships. (Image credit: Cannondale)

The genesis for this SuperX is the Supersix Evo SE. That’s the bike that Lachlan Morton rode in 2024 when setting the fastest-ever time for the Unbound gravel race. And Cannondale is making it clear that the revamped SuperX has been created with the same purpose in mind, “to absolutely smash gravel races”, as its marketing copy states.

So what has Cannondale done to make the bike faster still?

Unsurprisingly it’s sought to reduce drag and add compliance while dropping the overall weight of the frameset. It sounds like a safe bet given that a lighter, more aerodynamic bike ridden by a less-fatigued rider should add up to one that’s ultimately quicker.

Aero styling and stiffness is balanced with flex zones in the frame for compliance. (Image credit: Cannondale)

In its most expensive guise, the LAB71 model, the frame is said to be 100 grams lighter than its predecessor. Many of the tube shapes closely resemble those of the SuperSix Evo, while the Delta steerer means cleanly integrated cables from the handlebars into the frame alongside a smaller frontal area in general. Both elements are now standard procedures when looking to reduce drag.

To make the ride smoother, Cannondale says it used a carbon construction that includes ‘flex zones’ in the seat tube, top tube and rear triangle. It’s combined with a D-shaped seatpost that's said to be both aerodynamically efficient as well as having more vertical compliance. Given that a race like Unbound is some 200 miles long, it seems a prudent decision.

There's room for tyres as wide as 51mm at the back and 48mm at the front. (Image credit: Cannondale)

Cannondale says that the gravel-specific carbon construction is customised for each frame size (46 to 61), with ‘different types and moduli of carbon fiber’ used to create the desired combination of weight and stiffness.

But surely if the SuperX was only bought by serious gravel racers the beancounters at Cannondale HQ would be up in arms? However, the bike appears to have several attributes that should widen its appeal and increase its sales.

A slender seat tube meets a beefy bottom bracket. (Image credit: Cannondale)

First up is the generous tyre clearance. The frameset allows for up to 51mm at the front and 48mm at the rear, with 4mm of room to spare at each side. While designed to handle a range of gravel races, it also means that the SuperX should be adept at tackling a variety of terrain, even when ridden at a more sedate pace.

Similarly, the OutFront geometry, which pairs a slack head tube angle with a longer fork offset, should provide the agile handling that competitive racers demand alongside the stability that’s beneficial for all cyclists when tacking more challenging gravel trails.

Given its racing credentials, it’s not a frameset that’s littered with mounting points, but you do get a top tube mount (which can also be neatly concealed if not used), along with the two usual bottle mounts on the seat and down tubes.

Fans of the older SuperX haven’t been left out in the cold; Cannondale says the bike’s combination of speed and agility, along with its flat top tube, make it well-suited to cross races, with just a change in tyre width required.

Other frame details of note include a threaded 68mm bottom bracket, a removable front derailleur mount should you choose to run a 1x groupset and UDH compatibility.

The LAB71 model uses Cannondale's premium carbon labeled as '0'. (Image credit: Cannondale)

Complete builds come with 2x Shimano GRX groupsets, except for the range-topping LAB71 model that uses Sram’s new 13-speed Red XPLR AXS. Here you also get Reserve 40/44 R carbon rims complete with DT Swiss 180 hubs and Cannondale’s SystemBar R-One integrated cockpit. The claimed weight for a size 56 is 7.4kg.

The SuperX 2 is features a 2x Shimano GRX groupset and Reserve carbon hoops. (Image credit: Cannondale)

Drop down the hierarchy to the SuperX 2 and you get Vision Trimax aero alloy bars with Cannondale’s Conceal stem, the same Reserve rims but laced to DT Swiss 370 hubs. The 3 replaces both these with a pair of Cannondale alloy bars (but still the Conceal stem) and DT Swiss GR1800 wheels. All models come specced with 40mm Vittoria tyres. Claimed weights for the Super X 2 and 3 in a size 56 are 8.6kg and 9.1kg respectively.

Prices are $15,000 for the LAB71 bike, $6,800 for the 2 and $4,200 for the 3. The LAB71 frameset retails for $5,500.

For more information visit cannondale.com