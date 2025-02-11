Cannondale's updated SuperX is designed to 'smash gravel races'

Revamped frameset is said to be lighter and more compliant with increased tyre clearances

Cannondale SuperX 2025
(Image credit: Cannondale SuperX)
By
published
in News

Cannondale has unveiled an updated version of its SuperX.

Starting life as a dedicated cyclocross bike in 2016, the newest model is aimed at the gravel racing market, borrowing design cues from the US brand’s WorldTour winning SuperSix Evo road bike. It’s offered in three specifications including a limited edition LAB71 frameset and complete bike.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1