Continental launches GP5000 S TR hookless compatible tyre

Continental's latest update to its GP5000 performance line brings with it compatibility for hookless rims, greatly opening up the range of wheels that can be used with the tyres.

The German brand also claims to have made the new GP5000 S TR tyres 20% faster, 28% more resistant to sidewall cuts and 50 grams lighter than the previous tubeless ready version, the GP5000 TL.

The S TR tyres are also supposed to be a little easier to mount on the rims than the previous model.

A 'reinvented' approach

Rather than simply update the GP5000 TL, Continental claims to have "reinvented their approach to tubeless ready road tires" with a new "user-optimised tubeless system and robust construction."

Despite this, there are still some familiar technologies, such as Continental’s BlackChili Compound "for the ultimate balance of rolling resistance, grip and longevity" and the Vectran Breaker for "puncture protection and tear resistance."

To boost its sidewall protection, the new GP5000 S TR uses a 2-ply structure, with the option of black or transparent sidewalls – the latter of which reveals the natural brown of the carcass.

(Image credit: Continental )

Many wheel manufacturers have switched from hooked to hookless rims for the weight savings and greater cost efficiency the technology offers. However, not all tyres are rated as safe to be used with hookless rims

Even with the newly compatible GP5000 S TR, the maximum pressure recommended when used in conjunction with hookless rims is 73 PSI – and that's just the same for the 25mm version.

It is very important to stick within the pressure range, as CW's Tech Editor Michelle Arthurs-Brennan found in her testing of the new tyres.

Although only released to public today, the new GP5000 S TR tyres have already tasted victory, being used by Sonny Colbrelli in Paris-Roubaix debut. For more details on his Bahrain Victorious team bike, we've got a full write up over here.

Spec, prices and availability