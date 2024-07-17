Drivetrain underdog Classified snaps up Shimano's Director of Marketing

Innovative drivetrain brand Classified has announced the appointment of Dennis Weijers as Chief Commercial Officer.

While it's common for brands to share press releases regarding new hires, it's not often they make the news pages of Cycling Weekly. However, in this case, the 2019 founded brand's appointment of Weijers piqued our interest, considering the new recruit's previous role at market-leading competitor Shimano.

Classified is the creator of an innovative two-speed integrated rear hub, and recently teamed up with groupset provider TRP to offer 'Vistar Powershift', an electronic and wireless 1x groupset which uses the relative newcomer's tech.

The new offering marries the Powershift hub tech with a single chainring up front and a 12-speed cassette at the rear, whilst TRP delivers the wireless electronic mech. Launched at industry leading tradeshow Eurobike, the set-up won the event's Components category award and garnered attention from CW's tech editor and our Undercover Mechanic.

Prior to joining Shimano, Weijers held various positions at GPS SatNav brand TomTom.

Announcing the appointment, CEO at Classified, Mathias Plouvier said that Weijers' "extensive experience and proven track record in the cycling and sports technology sectors make him the ideal candidate to help steer Classified into its next phase of growth."

Weijers will be responsible for all commercial operations, including sales, marketing and customer engagement strategies. The brand said that his arrival comes at a "crucial time" as it "continues to expand its product offerings and market reach".

Weijers called the present moment a "pivotal time" for the company, saying: "Classified is renowned for its innovative approach to drivetrain technology, and I am eager to build on that strong foundation, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners.

"I look forward to this adventure and to being part of a highly motivated team that is pushing the boundaries of innovation in the cycling industry."

In June, Classified hired James Vickers as Head of Marketing and Communications, who brings with him 20 years of experience with brands such as Wahoo Fitness and Wattbike.