Drivetrain underdog Classified snaps up Shimano's Director of Marketing

The innovative Belgium brand has a new hire it's keen to shout about

Dennis Weijers (left) is welcomed to the Classified team by CEO Mathias Plouvier (right)
Dennis Weijers (left) and Classified CEO Mathias Plouvier (right)
(Image credit: Classified)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published
News

Innovative drivetrain brand Classified has announced the appointment of Dennis Weijers as Chief Commercial Officer. 

While it's common for brands to share press releases regarding new hires, it's not often they make the news pages of Cycling Weekly. However, in this case, the 2019 founded brand's appointment of Weijers piqued our interest, considering the new recruit's previous role at market-leading competitor Shimano.

