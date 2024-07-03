Classified supercharges 1x with wireless, electronic 1x16 groupset 'Vistar Powershift'

Classified - the innovative Belgium drivetrain brand renowned for its two-speed integrated rear hub - has joined the full groupset market, for the first time.

The 'Vistar Powershift' groupset is a collaboration between the hub gear box company and component manufacturer TRP, with availability due later this year.

Classified promises two collaboration groupsets, a 1x16 and a 1x15 aimed at road and gravel respectively launching later this year, each boasting wireless electronic shifting, and a 530% gear range when paired with a 11-40 cassette.

(Image credit: Classified Powershift)

For the unacquainted, Classified is a forward-thinking drivetrain manufacturer based out of the Benelux region, that makes high-performance hub-based gearboxes for road and gravel bikes.

The Powershift system has been around for a number of years now, and it's fair to say that it has seemingly always been on the verge of breaking through into the mainstream market. It impressed us when we reviewed it in 2022 due to its market-leading 'front mech' shift performance, and this year has been specced on bikes from Enve.

(Image credit: Classified/TRP)

The new groupset itself marries this powershift hub technology to a single chainring up front, and a 12 speed cassette at the rear. Rear derailleur shifting is handled by a brand new TRP wireless electronic mech, and uses the brand's new 'QuantumShift' gearing system.

It's worth noting that this is currently a pre-release groupset, and therefore information like specific component weights, and details will only become available in the coming weeks, but there are certainly some conclusions to be drawn so far.

Firstly, TRP looks to have done a handy job when it comes to mech design. Aesthetically, it's not remotely bulky like other systems on the market, and the total lack of any wires seems to suggest that any batteries are integral to the design, a move which takes a leaf out of competitor SRAM's book.

(Image credit: Classified/TRP)

The shifters too look decidedly 'SRAM' - albeit the old stuff - with a prominent top shape to the hoods. But the real interest lies in how the groupset is controlled.

The single front chainring and close ratio are controlled using QuantumShift which the brand duo are describing as virtual shifting. Using integrated buttons on a single brake lever, the groupset can choose between 15 or 16 unique gears. The choice is also available for riders to shift the Powershift hub and derailleur independently, enabling all 24 gear options, though due to the gearbox design, there will be some repeat gear ratios.

The benefits of the system, Classified and TRP claim, is that riders can experience a more aero, and more durable groupset, without having to forfeit the number of gear ratios like with a traditional 1x groupset. The pair also claim that the ability to ride with one large chainring can reduce the load on the chain, cassette and bearings, improving the lifetime of each component.

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The collaboration is a milestone for both marques, bringing them into the full groupset market, and has been in the development phase for the last two years, Classified CEO Mathias Plouvier explains.

“We have spent two years collaborating with TRP on this groundbreaking product and are excited to showcase the Vistar Powershift groupset for the first time. Both Classified and TRP share the same strategic vision about pushing the boundaries of drivetrain technologies and we have achieved our goal of creating a pioneering product that not only is fast, efficient and durable, but also offers the widest gear range on the market.”

The groupset is just one release amongst a whole host of new tech from Eurobike 2024, so be sure to stay tuned for more tech on the horizon.