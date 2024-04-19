Friday roundup: Enve x Classified partnership, a new Zipp disc wheel, and a reasonably priced gravel e-bike

New releases from Zipp, Specialized as well as partnerships from Enve, Pas Normal Studios, and more

Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

Gearheads, rejoice! After a quiet spell that nearly reduced us to twiddling our thumbs, the cycling tech world is back in full swing, just in time to rev things up before Sea Otter Classic 2024 hits the shores of the US. While our North American Editor, Anne Marjie Rook, is on the ground at the world's largest cycling festival hunting down the most interesting tech, many brands have already released new products.

Zipp has updated the iconic Super 9 disc wheel, Classified has teamed up with Enve to provide new groupset options on the new Fray, and Specialized has released a new E-gravel bike. That and a whole host of other releases, so let's waste no time.

