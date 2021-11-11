Evans Cycles launches Pinnacle HC turbo trainer
With a max resistance of 2,500w and gradient of 20%, the HC punches above its weight.
By Stefan Abram
Evans Cycles has launched its first own-brand turbo trainer, hoping to offer riders "access to some of the best innovation in indoor cycling at an affordable price."
With an RRP of £700 – but currently discounted to £599.99 – the Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer can simulate gradients of up to 20%, provide a maximum resistance of 2,500w, and keeps noise to a low 52 db.
These stats put it in line with some of the best turbo trainers on the market – although there are many other elements to top end turbos, such as sprinting stability, power meter accuracy, and the smoothness of the erg mode.
Transmitting over ANT+ and Bluetooth, you can pair the Pinnacle HC with a smartphone, computer or headunit for use with popular training software such as Zwift, TrainerRoad, Wahoo SYSTM, Rouvy, amongst others.
The axle height of the turbo is adjustable, making it compatible with a range of wheel diameters without the need for a riser block. Weighing in at 15kg, the Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer is light enough to transport and move around the home.
Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer:
£700.00 £599.99 Save £100.01 With a 5.7kg flywheel, Evans says the Pinnacle HC Turbo "provides the ideal amount of inertia for a realistic experience."
Own brand trainers
This isn't the first time we've seen a own-brand trainer of this spec. Taiwanese brand Xplova produces the Noza S Smart Trainer (read our review here) which is sold by retail giant, Wiggle, under its Lifeline range of products
The Lifeline Xplova Noza S – like the Pinnacle HC – claims a maximum resistance of 2,500w and transmits over both ANT+ and Bluethooth. However, it is more modest in its claims of a 18% simulated incline and 58db noise levels.
Unlike the Pinnacle HC turbo trainer, the Lifeline unit details its claimed power meter accuracy (+/-2.5%) and its axle compatibility (quick release as well as 12x142mm and 12x148mm thru axle).
LifeLine Xplova Noza S Smart Trainer
£699.99 £379.99 Save £320 With an RRP of £699.99, the Lifeline Xplova NOZA S matches the full price of the Pinnacle HC Turbo. That said, currently the Pinnacle turbo is only discounted to £599.99, while Lifeline's is £379.99.
For more information of turbo trainers and what to look for, our detailed buying guide to the best turbo trainers can be found over here.
