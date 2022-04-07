Is this the world’s cleanest gravel bike? Vielo’s Race Edition V+1 goes wireless only and 1x specific

Is it all that's needed or option limiting?

Vielo Race Edition V+1
(Image credit: Vielo)
Stefan Abram
By
published

British “Indy-Boutique” bike brand, Vielo, is claiming the title of world’s first “wireless only, 1x only gravel bike” with its Race Edition V+1 frameset. It’s an uncompromising construction which Vielo is billing as “the cleanest and fastest gravel bike we’ve ever made.”

The Race Edition V+1 frameset is essentially the same as the brand’s lightweight V+1 Alto frameset (claimed to weigh just 880g), but now without any cable ports for a rear mech and therefore requiring no blanking plugs or stickers. 

Vielo’s founder, Ian Hughes said: “The V+1 Race Edition follows the same design ethos as the R+1 Alto road bike. If you’re going to build it with a wireless groupset, then why not make the frame exclusively wireless? “

Vielo Race Edition V+1

(Image credit: Vielo)

Regarding the 1x specific aspect of the frame, this has enabled Vielo to use symmetrical chainstays, which are claimed to provide greater strength with less weight than the asymmetric designs other brands opt for, as they try to accommodate both a 2x crankset and wider rubber.

The clearance of the V+1 Alto and Race Edition V+1 is up to a generous 50mm in 700c, so very much on the wider end of gravel bikes, but with the consequence that there isn’t room for a double crankset. 

Or, to look at it another way, if you’re going to be riding your bike set up 1x, why put up with compromises made for 2x drivetrains? It’s a very interesting design and there’s a whole host of neat extra features. I had a chance to ride one at Sea Otter Europe last year and wrote a first ride review here.

Although the Race Edition V+1 frames are only wireless groupset specific, for the time being that does effectively equates to just SRAM AXS specific. As such, only three builds are on offer:

     • SRAM Red XPLR at £9,999 / $13,000

     • SRAM Force XPLR at £7,499 / $9,170

     • SRAM Rival XPLR at £5,899 / $7,890

The bikes are available to pre order now and first delivery is expected in early May 2022. More information can be found on the Vielo's website (opens in new tab) here.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stefan Abram
Stefan Abram

Starting off riding mountain bikes on the South Downs way, he soon made the switch the road cycling. Now, he’s come full circle and is back out on the trails, although the flat bars have been swapped for the curly ones of a gravel bike.


Always looking for the next challenge, he’s Everested in under 12 hours (opens in new tab) and ridden the South Downs Double in sub 20 (opens in new tab). Although dabbling in racing off-road, on-road and virtually (opens in new tab), to date his only significant achievement has been winning the National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in 2019.


Height: 177cm

Weight: 67–69kg



Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.