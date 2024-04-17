'It feels like a gamble' - bike shop sees Shimano cranks fail 5 months after passing inspection

Leaving the responsibility on the rider to 'constantly inspect their crank' makes ‘a mockery’ of the inspection, says local bike shop owner

Failed Shimano crank
(Image credit: Left, Dave Farmer, Right, Tom Couzens)
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

The owner of a local bike shop has called Shimano’s European 'free inspection program' "a gamble", after one customer’s component failed just five months after it was cleared as safe. 

The crank, one of around 2.8 million affected, failed without the rider knowing and was previously inspected by a mechanic at Surrey Hills Cycle Works. Business Owner Dave Farmer believes the only way to guarantee the safety of the affected Hollowtech II cranks sold between 2012 and 2019 is "constant inspection".

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1