New Pinarello Dogma X - the Dogma for almost everyone

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Today, Pinarello has announced the all-new Dogma X. The new range-topping endurance road bike boasts all-new 'X-STAYS' seat stay vibration damping technology and clearance for 35mm tyres. The new platform features a slightly relaxed version of the Pinarello Dogma F's geometry.

Alongside the new Dogma X, Pinarello has also launched new X-series X5, X7, and X9. The X series bikes feature similar seat stay technology at a lower price point, with further relaxed geometry.

Pinarello is also streamlining its product lineup, with everything now under the 'F' label being performance-focused, and everything under the 'X' label endurance-focused. We'll go into more detail about the new bike below, and you can also find our early impressions of the bike in our first ride review of the Dogma X.

New Frameset

The Trek Domane has 'ISO Speed', the new Specialized Roubaix has the 'future shock', and now Pinarello has 'X-STAYS' - but what exactly are they, and how do they work?

While the 'X-STAYS' is most obviously named from the crossed pattern at the seat stay/seat tube junction, the technology itself actually extends further down the frame.

Pinarello claims the curved lower section of the seat stays acts like a leaf spring, allowing for increased deflection to the rear triangle. On the other hand, the eye-catching double-seat stay junction is said to lessen the vibration transfer by providing two pathways for vibration transfer.

It must be said, however, that the latter point may seem somewhat paradoxical. When I asked Mechanical Engineer, Massimo Poloniato, whether new seat stays were design focussed at the top, and functional at the bottom, he admitted 'yes'.

The 'X-STAYS' are also said to improve lateral stiffness.

(Image credit: Pinarello)

Alongside compliance from clever carbon fiber layup, the Dogma X features tyre clearance for up to 35mm rubber. This, Pinarello let on, is where 'a large amount' of the compliance gains can be found when compared to the Dogma F. 35mm tyre clearance does beg the question of whether the new bike could tolerate some light gravel - and sure enough when we asked Pinarello, they said it could be considered an "all-road bike".

Chief of Operations at Pinarello, Maurizio Bellin also said that there "may well be a special tyre coming from a large Italian tyre manufacturer" in the near future - we think this could be a new wider road tyre designed for the Dogma X, which we will most definitely be on the lookout for.

The new layup for the Pinarello Dogma X is created from Toray 1100K carbon weave, which provides the highest stiffness-to-weight ratio Pinarello offers - the same material used on the Pinarello Dogma F.

It's also worth noting that Pinarello told us that the new Dogma X will only be compatible with electronic groupsets, and there is no rib-brake option - so no old-school builds here.

As far as weight is concerned, the new Dogma X has a claimed frame weight of 955 grams for an unpainted 53cm frameset with no hardware, with the uncut fork weighing a claimed 400 grams. This makes for a system weight of around 100 grams more than the Pinarello Dogma F.

Compare this to something like the new Giant Defy at 785 grams (claimed) for a size medium, and there is a fair gap between the two - however, Pinarello is claiming the Dogma X to be closer to a race bike than an out and out endurance bike.

(Image credit: Pinarello)

Pinarello has managed to build in this compliance and extra tyre clearance with only a 5% aerodynamic efficiency loss, which when you consider the testing, we were told, was run with 35mm tyres, is pretty impressive.

Massimo Poloniato did tell me though that the frameset is, by design, less stiff than the Dogma F, by "around 5 to 10%" at the bottom bracket in normal ISO testing, something we explore on the road in our first ride review.

As for geometry, Pinarello says that the Dogma X has a geometry that was born out of the Dogma F.

when comparing size 53 framesets, the Dogma X has a 559mm stack, compared to 542mm on the Dogma F. As for the reach, Dogma X sits at 379.5mm compared to 383mm. Slightly more relaxed, and funnily enough almost exactly in line with one of the most popular endurance bikes, the Giant Defy.

Pinarello has also increased the chainstay length to 422mm from 406 on the Dogma F, which should help the bike feel a little more stable.

Pinarello's Chief Marketing Officer Federico Sbrissa explained to us how the goal of the Pinarello Dogma X is "to try and create bikes for those people who are not into racing". He described how the new bike "is for the people who ride the bike for experience emotion and health" and this is why they have focused on "new technologies to enhance the pleasures of riding a bike".

Pinarello X-Series

Though the Pinarello Dogma X and X-Series bikes may look pretty similar on the surface, there are some pretty defined changes from both a construction and geometry standpoint that make the X-series bikes wholly different.

For a size 53 frameset, the Pinarello X-series framesets have a 15mm higher stack and 9mm shorter reach when compared to the Dogma X. This will put the rider in a slightly more relaxed position - but its important to note that the chain stays, relating to handling speed, are kept the same between the two models.

(Image credit: Pinarello)

Alongside different geometry, the new X-Series bikes also feature a slightly different rear triangle design, with 'Flex Stays 2'. Once again Pinarello has opted for thin, curved seat stays designed to add compliance to the rear of the bike - though on the X-Series there is no 'X-bridge' present, giving the bikes a hint more compliance.

(Image credit: Pinarello)

The softer X-Series bikes are available in two lower modulus carbon weaves. The X7 and X9 features Toray's 900k carbon weave, where as the X5 features 700k weave.

This does increase frame weight slightly, Pinarello Claiming a 975g for a size 53 frameset, unpainted with no hardware. The X-series bikes also use a different fork, however Pinarello claims that it weighs the same 400 grams (uncut) as the Dogma X's fork.

New models and pricing

Pinarello Dogma X

The new Pinarello Dogma X will be available in the US in a total of 9 different configurations, all of which come with the Most Talon Ultralight cockpit.

$6,950 will get you a frameset only, available in Xolar Black, Xolar Sun, Xolar Blue and Xolar Green.

Shimano builds are available with Pirnceton Carbonworks Grit 5440 wheelsets for $15,500 in the full complement of frame colours.

A Xolar Black Campagnolo Super Record Wireless option with Bora WTO 45 wheels is available for $16,000.

Currently, no Sram builds are available in the US.

The UK will receive slimmer pickings still, with only Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Frameset options available in all colours, coming in at £13,300 and £5,500 respectively.

Alongside the colour options above, the Dogma X is also available for customization through Pinarello's MyWay painting scheme.

Pinarello X series

As for the X-Series bikes, a total of 5 options are available in the US.

The X5 is available in Xolor Black and Xolor White, and will set you back $6,000 for a 105 Di2 build with Fulcrum Racing 800 wheelset - note this comes with a two-piece alloy handlebar and stem.

The X7 is available in Xpeed Blue and Xpeed Red, and costs $8,800 for an Ultegra Di2 build with Most Carbon Ultrafast wheelset and Most Talon ultralight bar/stem.

The X9 is available in Xpeed gold only, with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, a matching wheelset, and Most Talon Ultralight bar/stem for $11,800.

In the UK, only 4 options are available. The X5 is available in the same configuration costing £5,700, and likewise the X7 for £7,200.

No X9 bikes will be available in the UK.

For more information on the new bikes, visit the Pinarello Website.