Smart bike start-up Muoverti raises £2.4m investment for ‘real feel’ TiltBikes

Muoverti, the brand behind the innovative TiltBike, which allows riders to balance and steer, brake and accelerate, has just broken another million pound milestone with the total raised by the London-based startup now sitting at more than £2.4m.

After unveiling of a pre-production prototype at the Rouleur Live event in November 2021, interest from the consumers – and potential investors – spiked, resulting in the latest injection of capital.

Off the back of this success, and as part of scaling up operations, Muoverti recently moved to new facilities in Wandsworth, which will allow for further research and development as well as rider testing. A further round of investment is scheduled for May.

Christoph Wilfert, Muoverti CEO and Co-Founder said: “We’re now in the enviable position of having an incredible group of investors who are also networked and passionate cyclists, ready to support us in more ways than one.”

"This puts us in a strong position to achieve upcoming product milestones, move closer towards production and recruit the talent that will bring TiltBikes to life.”

Muoverti’s TiltBikes use a patented “dynamic control” algorithm to take into account the rolling resistance, incline, weight, acceleration, and inertia of the rider. As the algorithm updates a thousand times per second, the electromagnetic resistance control behaves completely as the physics would have it behave – Muoverti claims.

As with other indoor smart bikes, the TitlBikes capture left-right power balance as well as cadence data. The bikes are also programmable to match the gear ratios and number of speeds of your current bike, to make the transition more seamless.

There’s a large scope for personalization, with handlebars, pedals and saddle all able to be swapped out, while the crank length is also adjustable too. The TiltBikes are also compatible with popular training apps such as Zwift, RGT, Trainer Road along with other indoor training platforms.

More information can be found on Muoverti's website here.