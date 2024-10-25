Tech of the Week: Bkool's Giro d'Italia Virtual gets underway, Santini magics up a sustainable rain jacket, FSA wows with K-Force gravel bars and Rule 28 suits up for aero gains

Bkool app will enable users to race all 21 stages of the 2024 edition of the race plus an environmentally-friendly rain jacket from Santini and more...

Bkool Giro d&#039;Italia Virtual 2024
(Image credit: Bkool)
By
published

As the days draw in riding in the virtual world becomes more of a reality. Given the weather at this time of the year, it might even be more appealing too.

That appeal is likely to be enhanced further if you could find yourself racing the roads of Italy. And you can. Each of this year's Giro d'Italia stages have been lovingly recreated as part of a virtual race that's open to all. All you need is a smart indoor set-up, the requisite Bkool app, and the desire to test yourself against others as you follow in the footsteps of Pogačar

