Tech of the Week: Bkool's Giro d'Italia Virtual gets underway, Santini magics up a sustainable rain jacket, FSA wows with K-Force gravel bars and Rule 28 suits up for aero gains

As the days draw in riding in the virtual world becomes more of a reality. Given the weather at this time of the year, it might even be more appealing too.

That appeal is likely to be enhanced further if you could find yourself racing the roads of Italy. And you can. Each of this year's Giro d'Italia stages have been lovingly recreated as part of a virtual race that's open to all. All you need is a smart indoor set-up, the requisite Bkool app, and the desire to test yourself against others as you follow in the footsteps of Pogačar

However, if you still like to get outdoors we've got three interesting pieces of 'real world' kit for your attention, including a PFAS-free rain jacket and a pair of carbon handlebars designed for gravel racing.

BKool Giro d’Italia Virtual race

The virtual Giro replicates stages from this year's race (Image credit: Bkool)

This year’s Giro was certainly memorable. While it will go down in the annals of history as part of Tadej Pogačar ’s season for the ages, it also featured many notable stages; there was stage 6, which took in the iconic white gravel roads of Tuscany as well as the short but hectic stage 10 played out beneath the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, and the epic Queen stage that featured 5,500 metres of climbing, including an ascent of the mighty Mortirolo.

If you watched the race unfold and imagined being in the heat of battle yourself, you can now live out that dream, at least to some degree. RCS Sport and Bkool have again teamed up to present the Giro d’Italia Virtual.

The Italian landscape is accurately portrayed via the Bkool app (Image credit: Bkool)

Armed with a smart trainer and a subscription to the Bkool app, fans can retrace the 2024 route; stages recorded during the event proper are offered through what Bkool describes as “immersive simulation technology”. Looking at the screen shots the graphics appear to be suitably realistic; you’ll even benefit from virtual fans cheering you on from the side of the roads.

Having started on Tuesday, the Giro d’Italia Virtual will release a new stage every 15 days until next May 2025. Those taking part will be entered in a prize draw that includes exclusive experiences during the next edition of the Giro. Riders will also be able to share the roads of Italy with special guests including Remco Evenepoel and Alberto Contador.

If you fancy taking part but have yet to subscribe to Bkool’s service its offering a 30-day free trial, with details found at www.girovirtual.com

Santini non-PFAS Magic rain jacket

Santini's Magic rain jacket aims to blend waterproofing with breathability (Image credit: Santini)

When it became clear that the industrial chemicals used in some waterproof fabrics, known as PFAS (poly-fluorinated alkyl substances), were harmful to both our health and the environment, cycling clothing brands had to take note. In recent times we’ve seen the retirement of some models of rain jackets and the introduction of several PFAS-free alternatives.

Santini has entered the fray with its new Magic rain jacket. It’s made with Polartec’s Power Shield RPM fabric, a 100% recycled two-layer polyester that features a “highly breathable monolithic membrane and a Durable Water Repellent treatment”. In terms of numbers this sees 10,000 mm hydrostatic head to keep the rain out combined with a breathability spec of 20,000g/m2/24hrs.

Rain capes need to be light and the Magic has claimed weight of 150 grams (Image credit: Santini)

Santini says the Magic is lightweight - a claimed 150g in a size medium - and has a high degree of stretch. We’ve seen the jacket up close and first impressions were good. We were particularly impressed with the softness of the material, which would suggest not just a comfortable ride but a quiet one as well. Other details include a two-way front zip and a side zip pocket that allows you to stow the jacket when not in use.

As of now the jacket is available in black only (there is a reflective logo on the rear) but Santini says it will be releasing three different colour options in the spring of next year. At this time a Magic vest will also be released.

FSA K-Force AGX gravel bar and extensions

FSA has designed the K-Force bars and loop with gravel racing in mind (Image credit: FSA)

The popularity of gravel racing appears to show no sign of slowing down. While this is clearly evident through the speed at which the premier events are selling out, it’s also apparent in the number of dedicated products that are hitting the market.

Take FSA’s new K-Force AGX handlebars. They’re described as a “premium gravel-specific option” that can be paired with the Loop extensions to form what the Italian brand dubs a “dynamic duo designed for competitive gravel racers and long-distance adventurers”. The two disciplines are often intertwined, with both placing a premium on comfort and performance.

The 10mm rise is there to aid comfort over long distances (Image credit: FSA)

To achieve this, the carbon bars are designed around a shape that looks to balance ergonomics with aero properties to create control and reduce stress on the body. At the drops the bars are flared to 25°, which should have the effect of improving stability when the going gets tough. This is matched with a reach and drop - 70 and 100mm respectively - that FSA says provides “flexibility between an aerodynamic position and an upright posture for more relaxed control on smoother surfaces.” There’s also a 10mm rise on the tops, which are flattened, presumably to help with comfort as much as aerodynamics. Claimed weight for the 420mm size is 320 grams.

The Loop extensions can be adjusted for length as well as for arm position (Image credit: FSA)

The Loop continues the theme, allowing riders to get aero but also reduce fatigue on the body. The carbon extensions are adjustable for length and armrest position, adding not just a few extra hand positions but also some extra real estate for bikepacking gear.

Rule 28 aero clothing and accessories

Saving watts is the primary focus of Rule 28's new kit (Image credit: Rule 28)

Rule 28 specialise in making your cycling clothing just that little bit faster. In keeping with this ethos, the aero specialist has released two new ranges, the Neo and the One.

The Neo range uses the brand’s two-layer technology, while the One, unsurprisingly, uses just a single layer. Both are applied across a number of products. There’s the new Neo Suit, a skinsuit that claims to deliver a 10 watt improvement over the existing 1.1 suit and baselayer, when riding at speeds between 40-50 kph. If you have the ability to ride faster, say 60 kph, then Rule 28 says these gains increase to 34 watts. Other items in the Neo line-up include suits for both TT and Triathlon disciplines as well as calf guards, overshoes and socks.

The Rule 28 road skinsuit in action (Image credit: Rule 28)

The One collection also boasts some improvements over the current models; the TT skin suit for example is said to be 13 watts faster at 40-45 kph. Perhaps the real headliner here though is that until now many of the brand’s single layer products were only available for professional and Olympic athletes, making good on founder Sam Calder’s promise to “bring World Tour level tech to the public”.