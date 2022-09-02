Tech Round Up: Pinarello Dogma F in new colours, Zwift updates, Chrome FOG collection and Rouvy / Strava integration

It's always made sense to be visible while out cycling. However, the continued penchant for stealthy looking road bikes and matching kit is at odds with the art of being seen. Pinarello and Chrome Industries chalk one up for improved visibility this week with the release of the 2023 Dogma F, resplendent in nine new colours including a number of 'high-voltage' offerings, and the FOG series of bags that feature a hi-vis finish.

Many of you will soon be heading indoors to train, but fortunately Rouvy and Zwift look to have you covered with new updates to its virtual cycling platforms. Whether you choose to use hi-vis gear while doing so however is entirely up to you!

Pinarello's adds some pop to the Dogma F

(Image credit: Pinarello / ©digitalmovie.it )

The Dogma F is certainly one of the more recognisable bikes in the pro peloton. The signature Pinarello curves are distinctive enough to separate it from the pack, but as the chosen steed of the Ineos Grenadiers it’s received plenty of air time and column inches since its release in June 2021, racking up a win in Paris-Roubaix as well as stages in both the Tour de France and the Vuelta. Now it’s about to increase its visibility yet again with the introduction of nine new colours for 2023.

The Electro range uses a distinctive, and new, type of metallic paint, which Pinarello says “offers a beautiful , deep tonality with strong reflections”. The high-voltage colours include Electro Violet, Electro Blue, Electro Lime and Electro Lime. Suffice to say these won’t fade easily into the background.

(Image credit: Pinarello / Roberto_Bragotto)

However, if you’re after a less conspicuous Dogma F you’re in luck. Both the Fade and the Cut paint schemes that were used for the 2022 line have been updated with the addition of two new colours to each: Midnight Venice and Racing Green in the Fade and Summit White and Summit Red in the Cut. There are also some ‘carry over’ colours from last season including the Ineos Team Replica model.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Shorter days and the changing colour of the leaves doesn’t only signify the move from summer to autumn but also the shift towards indoor training season. While many will still dust off the winter bike, pull on the bib longs and churn out the base miles regardless of conditions, the shift to riding indoors when the weather deteriorates has been pronounced.

With this in mind, Zwift has announced a number of updates to its cycling platform. The improvements are aimed at those who use Zwift for both training and racing, with several new features, increased event capabilities and more routes

The home screen UI has been updated with the goal of making it easier to learn about each workout and training plan; users will now be able to search by workout duration and perceived effort, for example. Other training advancements include PacePartners, which enables users to join a group ride at a variety of paces, is graduating from its FutureWorks testing stage, while HoloReplay, which allows users to compete against a ghost of their previous personal bests, will launch under the FutureWorks programme. Route Based Workouts is another addition to the Zwift line-up, which it says provides an alternative to FTP-based training.

Zwift’s Racing League makes a return, with registration now open. Zwift has focused on making the league fairer by rolling out category enforcement to ensure that users are matched against riders of a similar ability, using recent data to achieve this. New for the season is ZRacing, which Zwift describes as a “thematic race series for each month of the year”.

Chrome offers increased visibility with its new FOG range of bags

(Image credit: Chrome Industries)

Being seen can equate to being safe. With this in mind, Chrome Industries has updated a number of its most popular bags with a new, reflective finish designed to stand out at night or in low light conditions.

The FOG collection uses a steel gray ‘FOG’ finish made from laminated TPU and 1050 denier nylon that’s highly visible without resorting to what Chrome describes as the “glaring mirror-like quality of traditional reflective materials.” The result is a series of bags that are ‘understated by day’ while still being eye-catching during dark. The TPU and nylon material also means the FOG range of bags are ready for the “gnarliest winter riding conditions”, according to Chrome.

Several of the Portland-based brand’s most iconic silhouettes have received the FOG treatment, including the Burrage Cargo, a rolltop backpack that’s designed to be 100% waterproof and can carry a 15” laptop, and the Citizen, Chrome’s original ‘iconic’ messenger bag. The FOG finish has also been applied to a few of its newer additions, including the Doubletrack Bar and Feed bags, which form part of its convertible on-bike collection.

Rouvy brings Strava Live Segments to its virtual cycling platform

(Image credit: ROUVY)

It’s fair to say that Strava segments have become ingrained into the cycling landscape; for some chasing a KOM, QOM or personal best is as an integral part of a ride as the traditional cafe stop. And now Rouvy is bringing the beloved segments to its virtual training platform.

Rouvy’s popularity - it’s the largest virtual cycling and triathlon platform out there - is based largely on its use of real geo-located videos, allowing users to join races and real-world ride routes from around the world. By integrating Strava Live Segments into the Rouvy ‘experience’ athletes will be able to enjoy the realistic locations alongside the added competitive element as they track their accomplishments on the Strava leaderboards.

Users will be able to see their records and achievements on Rouvy represented as ‘augmented fellow avatars in the peloton’ - the first time Strava Segments have been implemented on an indoor augmented cycling app. When a cyclist crosses a segment start line, they’ll be provided with time elapsed, projected time ahead and distance remaining.

The feature is only open to Strava subscribers and will kick off with initial segments on exciting La Vuelta roads. Rouvy offers a 14-day free trial for new users, while Strava is currently offering a 60-day free trial.

