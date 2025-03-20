'The Ares 2 feels like a riskier investment than it should be' - a first-ride review of Specialized's new top-tier road shoe

Specialized has long established itself as a leading brand in the bike industry, known for its extensive and diverse range of high-quality bicycles. Yet, the brand’s slate of components and accessories may just be more popular than the bikes themselves. The brand's tyres, shoes, helmets and saddles are everywhere — I dare you to show up at a group ride just about anywhere in the world and not find Specialized-branded items. Thus, when Specialized updates its top-end shoe range, it's worth noting.

Today's new release is a refined version of the previous Ares shoe — the brand's top-of-the-line road cycling shoe, worn by the likes of Primoz Roglić, Demi Vollering, and Tim Merlier.

The updated Ares shoe aims to enhance comfort and ergonomics—factors Specialized identifies as crucial for maximising power transfer and reducing localised pressure on key areas of the foot. To achieve these improvements, Specialized says it analysed more than 100,000 3D foot scans to optimize the foot-shoe-pedal interaction and boost overall system efficiency.

“With a complete suite of ergonomically designed, scientifically proven Body Geometry innovations—including the all-new Body Geometry Last—the S-Works Ares 2 eliminates pedal lag and maximizes power transfer,” Specialized said in the press kit for the new shoe.

This emphasis on “Body Geometry” has yielded a shoe with a 20% increase in contact surface inside and 44% less forefoot pressure in practice. All things considered, the new shoe provides a claimed 7-watt increase to the rider’s functional threshold power if the rider also uses other Body Geometry products and innovations like refined cleat position and custom footbeds.

Specialized has made it clear that the Ares is a product that is 100% geared towards providing a high-performance shoe for high-performance cyclists. Yet, aesthetically, the Ares 2 has a few key changes that do away with some of the more controversial looks of its predecessor. The sock liner, for one, has been scrapped in favour of a more solid heel cup, while the branding has been downsized on the non-team edition options. Additionally, a new set of Boa dials provides a clean look across the three different colour ways.

Specialized has significantly increased the retail price of the Ares 2, now set at $600/£479. This positions it well above most competitors as well as the brand’s own previous flagship models. While $600 isn’t unheard of for shoes —take Nimbl's top-end models, for example— it certainly carries some sticker shock.

The Body Geometry of it all

(Image credit: Specialized)

As was the case with the Specialized Torch released last year, Specialized has doubled down on its Body Geometry philosophy, which is based on the brand's ergonomic research and biomechanical testing to optimise rider fit and performance.

Body Geometry heavily influenced the design. It's a crucial connection between the body and the drive chain, with the potential to maximise power transfer through body alignment and ergonomics.

Specialized breaks it down into four general elements: the Varus Wedge, Metetarsal Button, Longitudinal Arch, and Body Geometry Last. These four elements each touch on a different adjustment the shoes make.

Varus Wedge refers to the shoe's 1.5-degree tilt towards the outside of the pedal. This rotation allows the rider's knee to track vertically throughout the downstroke of the pedalling motion, allowing for more direct power transfer to the pedals.

Similarly, correcting the engagement of the Metatarsal Button allows the shoe to have a tight fit without pinching the rider's toes, as a “button” elevates and separates the Metatarsal bones. The “Longitudinal Arch” is the shape of the shoe meant to counteract its tendency to act as a spring, once again increasing power transfer.

Lastly, the increase in the footbed size creates more room for the toes to splay, which increases comfort and diminishes the pressure on the rider's feet.

All these four elements work together to create what Specialized claims is a formula that increases the wearer’s power at the lactate threshold by 7 watts.

Specialized Ares 2: first ride impressions

(Image credit: Specialized)

While these Body Geometry modifications are designed for performance, they result in a highly specific fit. For some riders, myself included, these features can be a double-edged sword, making the Ares 2 a challenging shoe to ride in.

First, the increase in footbed space is good for the shape of most people’s feet, with more room in the front half of the shoe and a dynamic clasping mechanism, but it does seem to change the shoe's sizing. I am consistently a size 44 in cycling shoes, yet my foot was swimming even with the body geometry insoles added in. It is worth noting that the insoles that are part of the Body Geometry package are sold separately. The insoles are necessary for people with high arches as the shoes have a low arch, and one cannot adjust the stock insoles.

More significantly, the Ares 2 continues Specialized's tendency to design shoes with tall, firm heel cups that can pinch the heel bone. This has always been my issue with Specialized footwear, as I have low-profile feet, which was felt even more pronounced in the new Ares 2. The impingement was so severe that in the four rides I attempted with the shoes, I had to stop within the first 45 minutes to release the boa dials to reduce the pinching sensation. The Body Geometry insoles did little to help that sensation, and each time I returned home and switched to other shoes with a lower profile for relief.

That said, I am optimistic that a smaller size could improve the ankle tension, as the firm edge of the heel cup should be lower. I will be testing a set of 43 shoes for a long-term review, during which I hope to test the power transfer improvements and changed forefoot area.

Yet, for the time being, the enduring takeaway from the Ares 2 is that it is crucial to try before you shell out the hefty price. For those who like and ride Specialized shoes, the new offering is a great option for those looking for the highest-end footwear. However, for everyone else or for Specialized users who might be used to running shoes a little larger to accommodate wider feet, the Ares 2 could be a hit-or-miss option. At a $600 price point, the Ares 2 feels like a riskier investment than it should be.

I hope to be proved wrong with a size adjustment - stay tuned!