'The major update I've been waiting for' - Hammerhead Karoo computers now support third-party apps

Hammerhead users can now access third-party weather, data and training apps directly on Karoo cycling computers

Hammerhead Karoo computers now support third-party apps
(Image credit: Hammerhead)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Following its first major software update in October —which enabled users to control battery life—, Hammerhead today announced the addition of third-party app support for Karoo computers through a new Native Extension Library.

This update allows riders to install and access third-party apps directly from their bike computer.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

