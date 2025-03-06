‘The major update I’ve been waiting for’ - Hammerhead Karoo computers now support third-party apps
Hammerhead users can now access third-party weather, data and training apps directly on Karoo cycling computers
Following its first major software update in October —which enabled users to control battery life—, Hammerhead today announced the addition of third-party app support for Karoo computers through a new Native Extension Library.
This update allows riders to install and access third-party apps directly from their bike computer.
"The launch of the Hammerhead Extension Library is a culmination of the original vision for our devices. Building on Android enables third parties to make their apps seamlessly available on Karoo and create Extensions that add meaningful value to our mutual riders," said Jess Braun, Hammerhead Category Director.
"We strongly believe in the power of the cycling community, and the Extension Library allows us to solve problems together, whether they are a large brand or a developer who is a passionate cyclist working on a side project."
As of March 6, there are only a handful of third-party apps compatible with Hammerhead, but more will be added. The apps currently available are:
- Epic Ride Weather
- GibLi Tech Inc.
- hDrop Hydration
- HR2VP by BIPR
- myWindsock
- VinApp
“The extension library is the major update I’ve been waiting for. It offers countless opportunities for developers to add custom data, such as calories and real-time power based on heart rate with HR2VP. The Hammerhead development team is highly responsive and values partner suggestions, which is truly appreciated!” commented Gregory Cordier, CEO of HR2VP by BIPR.
To add third-party apps to your Karoo computer, simply:
- Find the Extension Library from the launch page on your Karoo.
- Open the Extensions folder and select the app you want to install. When an update is available for the app, users can return to the app details page in the Extension Library to update.
Originally a software company, Hammerhead came to market with its first Karoo computer in 2017, followed by the Karoo 2 in 2020. The Karoo gained a loyal following thanks to its superior display, precise navigation capabilities and outstanding user experience.
Cycling component powerhouse SRAM acquired Hammerhead at the end of 2021 and earlier this year, they unveiled its latest, and most promising, iteration: the Karoo (yes, a return to its original name).
From ride data and navigation to guided workouts and controlling your electronic components, lights or even your e-bike, the Karoo does it all. And it does it well. The Karoo features a smartphone-quality touch screen with vivid, colourful visuals, best-in-class maps and navigation that includes free global maps, lightning quick route uploading, automatic climb detection with - or without - a route, and super-quick charging. Read our in-depth review of the Karoo, here.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
