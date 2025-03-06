‘The major update I’ve been waiting for’ - Hammerhead Karoo computers now support third-party apps

Following its first major software update in October —which enabled users to control battery life—, Hammerhead today announced the addition of third-party app support for Karoo computers through a new Native Extension Library.

This update allows riders to install and access third-party apps directly from their bike computer.

"The launch of the Hammerhead Extension Library is a culmination of the original vision for our devices. Building on Android enables third parties to make their apps seamlessly available on Karoo and create Extensions that add meaningful value to our mutual riders," said Jess Braun, Hammerhead Category Director.

"We strongly believe in the power of the cycling community, and the Extension Library allows us to solve problems together, whether they are a large brand or a developer who is a passionate cyclist working on a side project."

As of March 6, there are only a handful of third-party apps compatible with Hammerhead, but more will be added. The apps currently available are:

Epic Ride Weather

GibLi Tech Inc.

hDrop Hydration

HR2VP by BIPR

myWindsock

VinApp

“The extension library is the major update I’ve been waiting for. It offers countless opportunities for developers to add custom data, such as calories and real-time power based on heart rate with HR2VP. The Hammerhead development team is highly responsive and values partner suggestions, which is truly appreciated!” commented Gregory Cordier, CEO of HR2VP by BIPR.

To add third-party apps to your Karoo computer, simply:

- Find the Extension Library from the launch page on your Karoo.

- Open the Extensions folder and select the app you want to install. When an update is available for the app, users can return to the app details page in the Extension Library to update.

(Image credit: Hammerhead)

Originally a software company, Hammerhead came to market with its first Karoo computer in 2017, followed by the Karoo 2 in 2020. The Karoo gained a loyal following thanks to its superior display, precise navigation capabilities and outstanding user experience.

Cycling component powerhouse SRAM acquired Hammerhead at the end of 2021 and earlier this year, they unveiled its latest, and most promising, iteration: the Karoo (yes, a return to its original name).