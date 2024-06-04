Wahoo unveils brand new features for Elemnt bike computer users

Wahoo ELEMNT Roam
Long gone are the days when your bike computer merely showed you how long, far and fast you were riding. Nowadays, it’s all about the bells and whistles (or perhaps beeps and flashes).  

In the last few months, Wahoo has yet again nudged ahead of the field with a number of updates that enable riders to control their bike lights, music and GoPro from Elemnt (frustratingly, the brand's attack on vowels remains) Bolt and Roam head units. The company has worked closely with SRAM meaning that you can use the auxiliary buttons on the new Red AXS to control your Elemnt without leaving the safety of your levers. 

Rachel Sokal

Rachel has been writing about and reviewing bike tech for the last 10 years. Cynical by nature, Rachel never really trusts the marketing hype and prefers to give products a mighty good testing before deciding whether they're worth buying or not. 

Rachel's first riding love is mountain biking where she's been European and UK 24hr Champion on more than one occasion. She's not just confined to the trails though and regularly rides - and occasionally races - on gravel and road too.

