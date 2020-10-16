Cycling Weekly October 15 issue

Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue
Inside the issue:
‘Upsetting’ to think ‘special’ Cavendish may be finished
Demare celebrates Giro hat-trick
Inside Alex Dowsett’s Giro stage win
James Knox guest column – Defending pink
Malcom Elliot guest column – The Giro needs to learn from others on safety
Circuit Champs an all Archibald affair
Vuelta Espana: the route
Vuelta Espana: the contenders
Specialized Aethos
Daccardi Noah
Warning lights: 9 health checks for cyclists
The Big CW Fitness Project
CW Club Ten results
Dr Hutch: The Doc seeks to bring peace to the peloton
