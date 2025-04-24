7-Eleven returns to the peloton for one day only at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Team Uno-X Mobility will be rebranded as Team 7-Eleven for one day only at Liège–Bastogne–Liège on Sunday, paying tribute to the well known American team that was founded in 1981.

7-Eleven is the world's largest convenience store chain, with its headquarters based in Irving, Texas. The supermarket retailer operates 107 joint service stations in Norway with Uno-X, the main sponsor of the Norwegian cycling outfit, with the two companies both sitting within the pool of brands owned by the Reitan Convenience group.

