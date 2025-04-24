7-Eleven returns to the peloton for one day only at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Uno-X Mobility to rebrand as 7-Eleven for Sunday's Monument to pay tribute to iconic American team from the 1980s
Team Uno-X Mobility will be rebranded as Team 7-Eleven for one day only at Liège–Bastogne–Liège on Sunday, paying tribute to the well known American team that was founded in 1981.
7-Eleven is the world's largest convenience store chain, with its headquarters based in Irving, Texas. The supermarket retailer operates 107 joint service stations in Norway with Uno-X, the main sponsor of the Norwegian cycling outfit, with the two companies both sitting within the pool of brands owned by the Reitan Convenience group.
The 7-Eleven cycling team was active for 15 years, first under the name of its initial sponsor before Motorola took over headline sponsorship, and was managed by former US pro cyclist Jim Ochowicz. Riders including Andy Hampsten and Sean Yates rode for the team when it was known as 7-Eleven.
Now, due to its headline sponsor's longstanding connection with the supermarket in Norway, Team Uno-X Mobility will pay tribute to the American squad at the oldest of cycling’s five Monument races by sporting a different kit featuring the old team’s colourway of red, green and white. The squad's riders will also race on specially painted Ridley bikes for the occasion.
"Team 7-Eleven was a legendary team," Uno-X Mobility’s general manager Thor Hushovd said. "My own cycling journey started watching Dag Otto - also from Grimstad - win Norway’s first Tour de France stage in that jersey. Seeing our riders wear it now is truly something special."
The 7-Eleven rebrand will also celebrate the 80th birthday of Eddy Merckx. The cycling legend turns 80 in June, and his Merckx-branded bikes were previously used by the original 7-Eleven team during the 1980s.
"This is more than a limited edition bike or jersey — it’s a heartfelt tribute to Eddy Merckx for his 80th birthday and to the legacy he’s built over eight incredible decades," said Frank Symons, the marketing director of the Belgian Cycling Factory manufacturer who now owns Eddy Merckx bikes.
"By bringing the iconic 7-Eleven team back to life at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, together with Uno-X Mobility and our amazing partners, we’re reviving a piece of cycling history in a way that’s never been done before."
